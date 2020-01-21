|
Top Louisiana athlete picks up Clemson offer
|Tuesday, January 21, 2020 5:20 PM- -
|
Height: 5-11 Weight: 193 Hometown: Lafayette, LA (Lafayette Christian Academy HS) Class: 2021
#59 Overall, #3 ATH, #1 LA
#61 Overall, #5 DB, #3 LA
#30 Overall, #3 ATH, #2 LA
Clemson went back to Bayou State for its latest offer.
"Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University," Ryan posted on social media with pictures of Travis Etienne and Isaiah Simmons.
Ryan added an offer from Alabama as well on Tuesday, to go with interest from LSU, Georgia and Michigan among more schools.
He earned all-state honors as a playmaker in all phases of the game but earning defensive MVP for his district.
Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University...#ALLIN @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/Oz9mflEhQA— Sage “Flash” Ryan (@sageryan15) January 21, 2020
it’s only unthinkable if you don’t think it...??#clemsontigers pic.twitter.com/tiXgMUSBPY— Sage “Flash” Ryan (@sageryan15) September 1, 2019
