Top Louisiana athlete picks up Clemson offer
by - Correspondent - Tuesday, January 21, 2020 5:20 PM
Height: 5-11   Weight: 193   Hometown: Lafayette, LA (Lafayette Christian Academy HS)   Class: 2021
ESPN:
#59 Overall, #3 ATH, #1 LA
Rivals:
#61 Overall, #5 DB, #3 LA
24/7:
#30 Overall, #3 ATH, #2 LA

Clemson went back to Bayou State for its latest offer.

No. 1-rated 2021 Louisiana prospect and athlete/cornerback Sage Ryan (Lafayette, La.) announced the offer on Tuesday afternoon.

"Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University," Ryan posted on social media with pictures of Travis Etienne and Isaiah Simmons.

Ryan added an offer from Alabama as well on Tuesday, to go with interest from LSU, Georgia and Michigan among more schools.

He earned all-state honors as a playmaker in all phases of the game but earning defensive MVP for his district.

