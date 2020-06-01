BREAKING

Sunshine State DB announces Clemson offer
by - Monday, June 1, 2020 12:57 PM
Nikai Martinez - Defensive Back Copy Embed Code
Height: 5-10   Weight: 170   Hometown: Apopka, FL (Apopka HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN: NR
24/7:
# 31 CB, # 42 FL

Apopka, Florida defensive back Nikai Martinez announced a Clemson offer on Monday.

"Extremely blessed and honored to receive an offer from Clemson University," Martinez posted on Twitter.

Martinez tallied 56 stops and four interceptions as a sophomore.

His other offers include Tennessee, Florida, Florida State, Georgia and Auburn.

