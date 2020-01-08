Rising Peach State DB picks up 'dream school' offer from Clemson
by - Correspondent - Wednesday, January 8, 2020 10:07 AM
Jordan Hancock - Defensive Back Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.23)

Height: 6-0   Weight: 160   Hometown: Suwanee, GA (North Gwinnett HS)   Class: 2021
ESPN:
Rivals:
#22 DB, #24 GA

Four-star 2021 Suwanee, Georgia cornerback Jordan Hancock announced a Clemson offer late Tuesday.

Hancock's recruitment has picked up considerably over the last month-plus in also drawing offers from Alabama, Georgia and Auburn. He also added offers from Ohio State, Iowa, Notre Dame, Michigan, Louisville, UNC, South Carolina and Florida last season. He called Clemson a "dream" offer Tuesday.

"Blessed & Thankful To Receive An Offer From My Dream School The Clemson University," Hancock posted on Twitter.

Hancock had a couple of interceptions, including a pick-six last season, with 16 tackles according to Maxpreps, drawing all-county honors.

