Rising Oklahoma DB prospect announces Clemson offer

A rising safety prospect in the Sooner State announced a Clemson offer Thursday in Beggs, Oklahoma defender Kendal Daniels. "Extremely BLESSED and EXCITED to receive my 20th offer from...Clemson," Daniels posted on Twitter. Daniels has announced offers this year from Georgia Tech, Notre Dame, Oregon, Texas A&M, TCU, Auburn, LSU and Michigan State. He was a first-team All-State defender as a junior with 117 tackles, six interceptions (three pick-sixes), three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

