BREAKING

Rising Oklahoma DB prospect announces Clemson offer
by - Correspondent - Thursday, March 19, 2020 3:48 PM
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2021 Top Targets
Kendal Daniels - Safety Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (3.46)

Height: 6-4   Weight: 190   Hometown: Beggs, OK (Beggs HS)   Class: 2021
ESPN:
Rivals:
#27 DB, #5 OK

A rising safety prospect in the Sooner State announced a Clemson offer Thursday in Beggs, Oklahoma defender Kendal Daniels.

"Extremely BLESSED and EXCITED to receive my 20th offer from...Clemson," Daniels posted on Twitter.

Daniels has announced offers this year from Georgia Tech, Notre Dame, Oregon, Texas A&M, TCU, Auburn, LSU and Michigan State.

He was a first-team All-State defender as a junior with 117 tackles, six interceptions (three pick-sixes), three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson extends closure, postpones commencement
Clemson extends closure, postpones commencement
City of Clemson approves voluntary curfew starting Friday
City of Clemson approves voluntary curfew starting Friday
Former Clemson LB signs with Browns
Former Clemson LB signs with Browns
2021 Recruit Quick Search - 74 Recruits (56 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best of the Week