Rising Maryland DB prospect picks up Clemson offer
|Friday, February 14, 2020 12:59 PM- -
Ryan Barnes - Defensive Back
Height: 6-2 Weight: 175 Hometown: Gaithersburg, MD (Quince Orchard HS) Class: 2021
The offers have been rolling in for 2021 Gaithersburg, Maryland defensive back
Ryan Barnes since the end of his junior season -- and Clemson jumped in the mix Friday.
"Blessed and Honored to Receive an Offer from Clemson University!!!" Barnes posted on Twitter. Just in 2020, Barnes has added similar interest from Georgia, Michigan, LSU, Florida, Penn State and Oklahoma among more programs.
"Blessed and Honored to Receive an Offer from Clemson University!!!" Barnes posted on Twitter.
Just in 2020, Barnes has added similar interest from Georgia, Michigan, LSU, Florida, Penn State and Oklahoma among more programs.
He recently visited Georgia, Duke and Maryland.
Blessed and Honored to Receive an Offer from Clemson University!!! #ALLIN @ClemsonFB @QO_FOOTBALL pic.twitter.com/BDQYJytRAO— Ryan Barnes (@Bo11Ryan) February 14, 2020
