Rising Georgia prospect picks up Clemson offer

Khari Gee - Athlete
TigerNet:
(3.42)
Height: 6-3 Weight: 185 Hometown: Atlanta, GA (Woodward Academy HS) Class: 2021
#27 ATH, #28 GA
Atlanta (Ga.) 2021 defensive back
Khari Gee announced a Clemson offer on Thursday evening.
Height: 6-3 Weight: 185 Hometown: Atlanta, GA (Woodward Academy HS) Class: 2021
ESPN:
Rivals:
#27 ATH, #28 GA
Atlanta (Ga.) 2021 defensive back
Khari Gee announced a Clemson offer on Thursday evening.
"Blessed to receive an offer from THE Clemson University," Gee said on Twitter.
"Blessed to receive an offer from THE Clemson University," Gee said on Twitter.
His 2020 has featured offers from LSU, Michigan State and Tennessee among more interest.
Gee earned all-region honors as a safety for Woodward (Ga.) last season.
?.— Khari Gee (@KhariGee) January 23, 2020
Blessed to receive an offer from THE Clemson University????.. #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/0Zd5r9Yaqm
Tags: Khari Gee
