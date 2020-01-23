Rising Georgia prospect picks up Clemson offer
Thursday, January 23, 2020
Khari Gee - Athlete Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (3.42)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 185   Hometown: Atlanta, GA (Woodward Academy HS)   Class: 2021
ESPN:
Rivals:
#27 ATH, #28 GA

Atlanta (Ga.) 2021 defensive back Khari Gee announced a Clemson offer on Thursday evening.

"Blessed to receive an offer from THE Clemson University," Gee said on Twitter.

His 2020 has featured offers from LSU, Michigan State and Tennessee among more interest.

Gee earned all-region honors as a safety for Woodward (Ga.) last season.

