Rising Georgia prospect commits to Clemson baseball

TigerNet Staff by

Lleyton Lackey Outfielder

Height: 5-9 Weight: 165 Hometown: Grovetown, GA (Evans HS HS) Class: 2022 5-9165Grovetown, GA (Evans HS HS)2022

2022 outfielder prospect Lleyton Lackey (Grovetown, Ga.) committed to Clemson on Thursday.

"I am excited to announce that I will continuing my academic and athletic career at Clemson University," Lackey wrote on Twitter. "I would like to thank God, my teammates, my coaches, my family, and everyone else who's helped me along this journey."

He is rated just outside the top-100 for the 2022 class by Perfect Game.

He recently impressed in offseason tournaments:

OF Lleyton Lackey (2022 GA) is one of the top @PG_Uncommitted players in the state of GA and in the country. Switch hitter with a really nice feel for the barrel from both sides. Can really go get it in CF too. @PerfectGameUSA #Uncommitted https://t.co/G3AGJi1QpB — Gregory Gerard (@GGerardPG) June 13, 2020

Compact and fluid stroke here from @PG_Uncommitted OF Lleyton Lackey (2022 GA). Shortened up with 2 strikes, stays level through the hitting zone and rips a single to RF. #107 in the ‘22 class. pic.twitter.com/iqJBwXIU7Z — Perfect Game Georgia (@PG_Georgia) June 13, 2020

I wrote about uncommitted 2022 outfielder Leyton Lackey in my OF piece that comes out later today; fast-twitch, 6.6 speed & it impacts a game in a variety of ways. Equally impressive swing from both sides of the plate. #106 per @PerfectGameUSA https://t.co/3z0eBCy3H9 https://t.co/OtbTSoqWu7 — Jheremy Brown (@JBrownPG) May 21, 2020

I am excited to announce that I will continuing my academic and athletic career at Clemson University. I would like to thank God , my teammatess , my coaches , my family , and everyone else who's helped me along this journey. #ClemsonTigers pic.twitter.com/hTzMiWcdWM — Lleyton Lackey (@shiftty_l) July 17, 2020