Rising Georgia prospect commits to Clemson baseball
by - Friday, July 17, 2020 10:25 AM
Lleyton Lackey - Outfielder
Height: 5-9   Weight: 165   Hometown: Grovetown, GA (Evans HS HS)   Class: 2022

2022 outfielder prospect Lleyton Lackey (Grovetown, Ga.) committed to Clemson on Thursday.

"I am excited to announce that I will continuing my academic and athletic career at Clemson University," Lackey wrote on Twitter. "I would like to thank God, my teammates, my coaches, my family, and everyone else who's helped me along this journey."

He is rated just outside the top-100 for the 2022 class by Perfect Game.

He recently impressed in offseason tournaments:

