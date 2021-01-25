|
Rising Florida prospect picks up Clemson offer
2021 Jan 25, Mon 11:16
|
Edric Weldon -
TigerNet:
(3.47)
Height: 6-5 Weight: 210 Hometown: Hallandale, FL (Hallandale HS) Class: 2022
#19 S, #47 FL
Hallandale, Florida 2022 safety
Edric Weldon announced a Clemson offer on Monday.
ESPN:
Rivals:
"Truly honored and blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University," the 6-foot-5 DB posted on Twitter. Weldon's offer list has expanded in the last few months with Penn State, Miami, Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma State and Texas A&M among more since November.
Weldon's offer list has expanded in the last few months with Penn State, Miami, Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma State and Texas A&M among more since November.
