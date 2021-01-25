BREAKING

Rising Florida prospect picks up Clemson offer
by - 2021 Jan 25, Mon 11:16
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2021 Top Targets
Edric Weldon - Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (3.47)

Height: 6-5   Weight: 210   Hometown: Hallandale, FL (Hallandale HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN:
Rivals:
#19 S, #47 FL

Hallandale, Florida 2022 safety Edric Weldon announced a Clemson offer on Monday.

"Truly honored and blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University," the 6-foot-5 DB posted on Twitter.

Weldon's offer list has expanded in the last few months with Penn State, Miami, Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma State and Texas A&M among more since November.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson linebacker enters transfer portal
Clemson linebacker enters transfer portal
WATCH: Drunk Bills fans burn Sammy Watkins' jersey before playoff matchup
WATCH: Drunk Bills fans burn Sammy Watkins' jersey before playoff matchup
Rising Florida prospect picks up Clemson offer
Rising Florida prospect picks up Clemson offer
2021 Recruit Quick Search - 95 Recruits (78 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week