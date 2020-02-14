Recent 4-star DB offer has Clemson in top schools
by - Correspondent - Friday, February 14, 2020 1:44 PM
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2020 Top Targets
Jakailin Johnson - Cornerback Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.48)

Height: 6-0   Weight: 168   Hometown: Saint Louis, MO (DeSmet HS)   Class: 2021
ESPN:
#97 Overall, #6 DB, #2 MO
Rivals:
#29 Overall, #3 DB, #1 MO
24/7:
#83 Overall, #6 CB, #2 MO

Clemson's recent move into the Midwest for a big-time offer showed in a top schools ranking on Friday.

Missouri top-rated prospect and cornerback Jakailin Johnson has Clemson in the mix after a late January offer.

Johnson's top group also includes Southern Cal, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Florida and Missouri.

Johnson picked up Maxpreps Junior All-American honors after tallying seven interceptions on an undefeated state champion in De Smet Jesuit (St. Louis).

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Former Clemson standout signs with Cardinals
Former Clemson standout signs with Cardinals
Clemson softball hosting Big Ten/ACC Challenge
Clemson softball hosting Big Ten/ACC Challenge
Rising Maryland DB prospect picks up Clemson offer
Rising Maryland DB prospect picks up Clemson offer
2020 Recruit Quick Search - 132 Recruits (115 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best of the Week