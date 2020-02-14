|
Recent 4-star DB offer has Clemson in top schools
Jakailin Johnson - Cornerback
Clemson's recent move into the Midwest for a big-time offer showed in a top schools ranking on Friday.
Clemson's recent move into the Midwest for a big-time offer showed in a top schools ranking on Friday.
Missouri top-rated prospect and cornerback Jakailin Johnson has Clemson in the mix after a late January offer. Johnson's top group also includes Southern Cal, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Florida and Missouri.
Missouri top-rated prospect and cornerback Jakailin Johnson has Clemson in the mix after a late January offer.
Johnson's top group also includes Southern Cal, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Florida and Missouri.
Johnson picked up Maxpreps Junior All-American honors after tallying seven interceptions on an undefeated state champion in De Smet Jesuit (St. Louis).
Recruitment still open pic.twitter.com/9IznvsviNL— JK Johnson (@jakailin6) February 14, 2020
Blessed to recieve an offer from the University of Clemson thanks @CUCoachReed @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/C2v9EmWBbJ— JK Johnson (@jakailin6) January 31, 2020
