Recent 4-star DB offer has Clemson in top schools

Clemson's recent move into the Midwest for a big-time offer showed in a top schools ranking on Friday. Missouri top-rated prospect and cornerback Jakailin Johnson has Clemson in the mix after a late January offer. Johnson's top group also includes Southern Cal, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Florida and Missouri.

Johnson picked up Maxpreps Junior All-American honors after tallying seven interceptions on an undefeated state champion in De Smet Jesuit (St. Louis).

Recruitment still open pic.twitter.com/9IznvsviNL — JK Johnson (@jakailin6) February 14, 2020

Blessed to recieve an offer from the University of Clemson thanks @CUCoachReed @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/C2v9EmWBbJ — JK Johnson (@jakailin6) January 31, 2020

