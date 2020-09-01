Rankings update: Clemson still in top-4 after quiet month on recruiting trail
by - Tuesday, September 1, 2020 9:52 AM
Clemson only dropped one spot after a month without a commitment.
Clemson only dropped one spot after a month without a commitment.

Clemson ranks fourth in the 2021 247Sports Team Composite rankings after the month of August, which is down just one spot post-July.

It was a first month since April without a Clemson pledge in the 15-commit class.

The top of the 2021 rankings has turned into a tight race after Ohio State (302.20; 19 commits) had been running away with it, as Alabama and its 20 commits are right there (301.61). LSU is a little further back (18 commits; 271.51) and Oregon rounds out the top-5 (18 commits (262.85).

Former Clemson commit Korey Foreman still tops the 247Sports Composite player rankings, where all-purpose back Will Shipley is the Tigers' top pledge (No. 24 overall; No. 1 APB).

With a few months to the finish line on the 2021 class, Clemson is still pursuing targets at defensive back and offensive line, with Foreman also keeping the Tigers among his top schools going forward.

Top Clemson News of the Week