No. 1-rated OT has Clemson in top schools

TigerNet Staff by

Gunner Givens Offensive Line TigerNet: (4.71) (4.71)

Height: 6-6 Weight: 275 Hometown: Daleville, VA (Lord Botetourt HS) Class: 2022 ESPN:

#36 Overall, #3 OL, #2 VA #36 Overall, #3 OL, #2 VA Rivals:

#48 Overall, #7 OL, #3 VA #48 Overall, #7 OL, #3 VA 24/7:

# 17 Overall, # 2 OT, # 2 VA # 17 Overall, # 2 OT, # 2 VA 6-6275Daleville, VA (Lord Botetourt HS)2022

The top-rated offensive tackle prospect in the 2022 class included Clemson in his top-6 schools on Wednesday.

Daleville, Virginia's Gunner Givens has Clemson in the mix with Alabama, Virginia Tech, Penn State, Ohio State and UNC out of nearly 30 offers already.

Givens is rated a consensus top-50 prospect overall and as high as No. 2 in the state of Virginia.

Clemson added commitments past week from another offensive tackle in Greenville's Collin Sadler and Strongsville, Ohio's Blake Miller.