No. 1-rated OT has Clemson in top schools
by - Wednesday, November 4, 2020 7:13 PM
Gunner Givens - Offensive Line Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.71)

Height: 6-6   Weight: 275   Hometown: Daleville, VA (Lord Botetourt HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN:
#36 Overall, #3 OL, #2 VA
Rivals:
#48 Overall, #7 OL, #3 VA
24/7:
# 17 Overall, # 2 OT, # 2 VA
Givens has made a stop at Clemson before.
Givens has made a stop at Clemson before.

The top-rated offensive tackle prospect in the 2022 class included Clemson in his top-6 schools on Wednesday.

Daleville, Virginia's Gunner Givens has Clemson in the mix with Alabama, Virginia Tech, Penn State, Ohio State and UNC out of nearly 30 offers already.

Givens is rated a consensus top-50 prospect overall and as high as No. 2 in the state of Virginia.

Clemson added commitments past week from another offensive tackle in Greenville's Collin Sadler and Strongsville, Ohio's Blake Miller.

