|
No. 1-rated OT has Clemson in top schools
|Wednesday, November 4, 2020 7:13 PM-
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Gunner Givens - Offensive Line
Height: 6-6 Weight: 275 Hometown: Daleville, VA (Lord Botetourt HS) Class: 2022
TigerNet: (4.71)
Height: 6-6 Weight: 275 Hometown: Daleville, VA (Lord Botetourt HS) Class: 2022
ESPN:
#36 Overall, #3 OL, #2 VA
#36 Overall, #3 OL, #2 VA
Rivals:
#48 Overall, #7 OL, #3 VA
#48 Overall, #7 OL, #3 VA
24/7:
# 17 Overall, # 2 OT, # 2 VA
# 17 Overall, # 2 OT, # 2 VA
The top-rated offensive tackle prospect in the 2022 class included Clemson in his top-6 schools on Wednesday.
Daleville, Virginia's Gunner Givens has Clemson in the mix with Alabama, Virginia Tech, Penn State, Ohio State and UNC out of nearly 30 offers already.
Givens is rated a consensus top-50 prospect overall and as high as No. 2 in the state of Virginia.
Clemson added commitments past week from another offensive tackle in Greenville's Collin Sadler and Strongsville, Ohio's Blake Miller.
Top 6?? @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/9FT2I7ehRa— Gunner Givens (@givens_gunner) November 4, 2020
Tags: Gunner Givens