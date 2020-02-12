No. 1-rated LB has Clemson in top group
by - Correspondent - Wednesday, February 12, 2020 5:51 PM
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2020 Top Targets
Barrett Carter - Linebacker Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.86)

Height: 6-1   Weight: 210   Hometown: Suwanee, GA (North Gwinnett HS)   Class: 2021
ESPN:
#96 Overall, #9 LB, #12 GA
Rivals:
#35 Overall, #1 LB, #3 GA
24/7:
#221 Overall, #16 OLB, #16 GA

One of the top-rated linebackers in the nation released his top schools going forward Wednesday and Clemson is in the mix.

The remaining schools in No. 1-rated LB Barrett Carter (Suwanee, Ga.)'s top group are Auburn, Alabama, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Duke, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Oklahoma and Ohio State.

Carter tallied 76 tackles and nine sacks last season at North Gwinnett (Ga.).

Carter picked up a Clemson offer last fall.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
WATCH: Houston fan loses his mind after seeing Deshaun Watson
WATCH: Houston fan loses his mind after seeing Deshaun Watson
No. 1-rated LB has Clemson in top group
No. 1-rated LB has Clemson in top group
Clemson softball set to host sold-out home opener
Clemson softball set to host sold-out home opener
2020 Recruit Quick Search - 132 Recruits (114 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 4 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best of the Week