|
No. 1-rated LB has Clemson in top group
|Wednesday, February 12, 2020 5:51 PM- -
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Barrett Carter - Linebacker
TigerNet:
(4.86)
Height: 6-1 Weight: 210 Hometown: Suwanee, GA (North Gwinnett HS) Class: 2021
#35 Overall, #1 LB, #3 GA
#221 Overall, #16 OLB, #16 GA
One of the top-rated linebackers in the nation released his top schools going forward Wednesday and Clemson is in the mix.
Height: 6-1 Weight: 210 Hometown: Suwanee, GA (North Gwinnett HS) Class: 2021
ESPN:
#96 Overall, #9 LB, #12 GA
#96 Overall, #9 LB, #12 GA
Rivals:
#35 Overall, #1 LB, #3 GA
24/7:
#221 Overall, #16 OLB, #16 GA
One of the top-rated linebackers in the nation released his top schools going forward Wednesday and Clemson is in the mix.
The remaining schools in No. 1-rated LB Barrett Carter (Suwanee, Ga.)'s top group are Auburn, Alabama, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Duke, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Oklahoma and Ohio State. Carter tallied 76 tackles and nine sacks last season at North Gwinnett (Ga.).
The remaining schools in No. 1-rated LB Barrett Carter (Suwanee, Ga.)'s top group are Auburn, Alabama, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Duke, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Oklahoma and Ohio State.
Carter tallied 76 tackles and nine sacks last season at North Gwinnett (Ga.).
Carter picked up a Clemson offer last fall.
overly focused, it’s far from time to rest now ...— barrett carter (@bcsznn) February 12, 2020
#TOP11 pic.twitter.com/Mwfq5RUE33
Tags: Barrett Carter
- Sims -
- Anyone else having FOX Sports Carolina -
- Anybody thinking about going to see the softball team this weekend? -
- Bucknuts in the News for All The Wrong Reasons... -
- Paul Finebaum makes 5 million per year -
- Bucknuts Sweeping This Under The Rug???? -
- Early looks show -
- Frank Howard story on ACCN now -
- Western Carolina had to pay dearly for... -
- TNET: Tigers pound Catamount pitching in nightcap to pick up first home win -
- No hitter -
- Way to Mercy Rule the Catamounts... -
- Dabo is the Rudy of Head Coaches. -
- Mrs Judge Keller (part 2) -
- Clemson vs Clemzen. -
- Click the link below to read more!
- Swinney announces replacement for Brad Scott
- LOOK: Snow in Clemson
- TV channel, kickoff time announced for Clemson-Notre Dame
- Flooding near Clemson football practice facility
- Clemson NFL combine invites announced
- Clemson ranks low in ESPN returning production metric
- Jersey numbers for Clemson football mid-year enrollees
- Swinney formally announces staff changes
- Dabo Swinney updates injuries on his team
- Former Clemson DB re-signs with BC Lions
- Copyright © 1995 - 2019 TigerNet. Disclaimer and Privacy Statement
- About
- Contact Us
- FAQ
- Advertise with Us
- >> UPGRADE! <<