No. 1-rated LB has Clemson in top group

One of the top-rated linebackers in the nation released his top schools going forward Wednesday and Clemson is in the mix. The remaining schools in No. 1-rated LB Barrett Carter (Suwanee, Ga.)'s top group are Auburn, Alabama, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Duke, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Oklahoma and Ohio State. Carter tallied 76 tackles and nine sacks last season at North Gwinnett (Ga.).

Carter picked up a Clemson offer last fall.

overly focused, it’s far from time to rest now ...

#TOP11 pic.twitter.com/Mwfq5RUE33 — barrett carter (@bcsznn) February 12, 2020

Comment Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email