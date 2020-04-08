No. 1 CB has Clemson in top schools
by - Correspondent - Wednesday, April 8, 2020 8:32 PM
Tony Grimes Photo
Tony Grimes - Cornerback Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.86)

Height: 6-0   Weight: 180   Hometown: Virginia Beach, VA (Princess Anne HS)   Class: 2021
ESPN:
#6 Overall, #1 DB, #1 VA
Rivals:
#22 Overall, #2 DB, #1 VA
24/7:
#21 Overall, #3 CB, #1 VA
No. 1 CB has Clemson in top schools

The No. 1-ranked cornerback in the nation established his top-eight schools on Wednesday.

Tony Grimes, of Virginia Beach, announced Clemson being in a group with Ohio State, Penn State, Georgia, UNC, Tennessee, Virginia and Texas A&M.

He picked up a Clemson offer in September 2018. Schools that were in his top schools last September that didn't make the latest cut were Texas, South Carolina, Alabama, Maryland and LSU.

Grimes, who earned Maxpreps junior All-America honors, has a decision date that was previously announced to be Dec. 1.

TigerNet.com
