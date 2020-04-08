No. 1 CB has Clemson in top schools

Tony Grimes, of Virginia Beach, announced Clemson being in a group with Ohio State, Penn State, Georgia, UNC, Tennessee, Virginia and Texas A&M.

He picked up a Clemson offer in September 2018. Schools that were in his top schools last September that didn't make the latest cut were Texas, South Carolina, Alabama, Maryland and LSU.

Grimes, who earned Maxpreps junior All-America honors, has a decision date that was previously announced to be Dec. 1.