New Jersey DE prospect announces Clemson offer

TigerNet Staff by

Jihaad Campbell Defensive End

Height: 6-4 Weight: 220 Hometown: Sicklerville, NJ (Timber Creek HS) Class: 2022 ESPN: NR 24/7:

# 26 WDE, # 19 NJ # 26 WDE, # 19 NJ 6-4220Sicklerville, NJ (Timber Creek HS)2022

2022 defensive end Jihaad Campbell (Sicklerville, NJ) announced a Clemson offer on Tuesday.

"Extremely Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University!" Campbell posted on Twitter.

Per Maxpreps, Campbell tallied 41 stops with two sacks as a sophomore.

He's added ACC offers this year from Virginia, Virginia Tech and Boston College and reports nine offers overall already.

Extremely Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University! #ALLIN?? pic.twitter.com/BoW2kRkBop — Jihaad Campbell (@RealJihaadC) August 4, 2020