Nation's No. 1 player sporting a Tiger tattoo

Five-star 2021 defensive end and Clemson commit Korey Foreman of Corona (CA) Centennial showed up at the Rivals Showcase this past weekend sporting some new ink. Foreman committed to Clemson on an elite Junior Day back in January. Foreman had offers from all of the major players, including Alabama, Florida Ohio St., Notre Dame, Texas, and Southern Cal. He showed up at the Rivals Showcase in Los Angeles at East LA College sporting a Tiger on his left arm. He was also wearing a Clemson headband.

