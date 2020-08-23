In-state pitcher commits to Clemson
by - Sunday, August 23, 2020 8:25 PM
Mavis Graves - LH Pitcher Copy Embed Code
Height: 6-3   Weight: 175   Hometown: Greer, SC (Eastside HS)   Class: 2022

2022 Eastside High School (S.C.) left-hander Mavis Graves made a commitment to Clemson on Sunday after competing in the Palmetto Games.

"I am blessed to continue my academics and baseball career at Clemson University #gotigers," Graves posted on social media.

He was named the "Golden Arm" of the Palmetto Games tournament. Check out more on him below:

