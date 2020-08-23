In-state pitcher commits to Clemson

TigerNet Staff by

Mavis Graves LH Pitcher

Height: 6-3 Weight: 175 Hometown: Greer, SC (Eastside HS) Class: 2022 6-3175Greer, SC (Eastside HS)2022

2022 Eastside High School (S.C.) left-hander Mavis Graves made a commitment to Clemson on Sunday after competing in the Palmetto Games.

"I am blessed to continue my academics and baseball career at Clemson University #gotigers," Graves posted on social media.

He was named the "Golden Arm" of the Palmetto Games tournament. Check out more on him below:

2022 LHP Mavis Graves, Eastside HS, Greer, SC—5K in 4.2 last night. Worked 83-85. Has been up to 86 with a very good breaker. With a 6’3 frame and room to fill out, this lefty is going to be a stud for someone!! @mavis96697491 pic.twitter.com/YeflhDY2UC — Dell Lever (@Dell_Lever) July 19, 2020

Uncommitted 2022 LHP - Mavis Graves (@mavis96697491 ) up to 88mph in his first inning of work at @diamondprospect Palmetto Games!!! pic.twitter.com/ORylDWN1tq — Upstate Mavericks (@UpstateMavz) August 23, 2020

Award Winners for NE Orange:

Golden Arm: Mavis Graves

Silver Slugger: TJ White

Gold Glove: Cooper Gentry

Charlie Hustle: Derek Bender#PalmettoGames pic.twitter.com/S7fUDl9jeD — Diamond Prospects (@diamondprospect) August 23, 2020