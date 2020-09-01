In-state WR picks up Clemson offer
Tuesday, September 1, 2020
Adam Randall - Wide Receiver Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (3.53)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 198   Hometown: Myrtle Beach, SC (Myrtle Beach HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#46 WR, #7 SC
24/7:
# 176 Overall, # 22 WR, # 4 SC

Four-star 2022 Myrtle Beach (SC) wide receiver Adam Randall announced a Clemson offer on Tuesday morning.

"Blessed to have received an offer from Clemson University!!" Randall posted on social media.

Randall tallied 25 catches for 486 yards and three touchdowns despite missing six games as a sophomore.

Clemson's offer brings him to double-digit reported offers, with South Carolina, Virginia Tech, Louisville, North Carolina and Tennessee among the earlier offers.

