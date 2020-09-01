|
In-state WR picks up Clemson offer
|Tuesday, September 1, 2020 10:41 AM-
|
Adam Randall - Wide Receiver
Height: 6-3 Weight: 198 Hometown: Myrtle Beach, SC (Myrtle Beach HS) Class: 2022
TigerNet: (3.53)
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#46 WR, #7 SC
24/7:
# 176 Overall, # 22 WR, # 4 SC
Four-star 2022 Myrtle Beach (SC) wide receiver Adam Randall announced a Clemson offer on Tuesday morning.
"Blessed to have received an offer from Clemson University!!" Randall posted on social media.
Randall tallied 25 catches for 486 yards and three touchdowns despite missing six games as a sophomore.
Clemson's offer brings him to double-digit reported offers, with South Carolina, Virginia Tech, Louisville, North Carolina and Tennessee among the earlier offers.
Blessed to have received an of from Clemson University!! #ALLIN #BD @Coach_Grisham pic.twitter.com/sW8Fald2xR— Adam Randall (@A_Randall5) September 1, 2020
