In-state WR picks up Clemson offer

Adam Randall Wide Receiver

Height: 6-3 Weight: 198 Hometown: Myrtle Beach, SC (Myrtle Beach HS) Class: 2022

#46 WR, #7 SC #46 WR, #7 SC 24/7:

Myrtle Beach, SC (Myrtle Beach HS) 2022

Four-star 2022 Myrtle Beach (SC) wide receiver Adam Randall announced a Clemson offer on Tuesday morning.

"Blessed to have received an offer from Clemson University!!" Randall posted on social media.

Randall tallied 25 catches for 486 yards and three touchdowns despite missing six games as a sophomore.

Clemson's offer brings him to double-digit reported offers, with South Carolina, Virginia Tech, Louisville, North Carolina and Tennessee among the earlier offers.