Highly-rated pitcher commits to Clemson

B.J. Williams RH Pitcher

Height: 6-4 Weight: 212 Hometown: Columbia, SC (Georgia Premier Academy HS) Class: 2021 6-4212Columbia, SC (Georgia Premier Academy HS)2021

The top-rated right-handed pitcher out of South Carolina committed to Clemson on Wednesday. Six-foot-4 2021 prospect B.J. Williams announced the news on social media. "First off, I would like to thank my family and all of my coaches for helping me through this recruiting process," Williams said. "I would like to thank my parents especially for the love and support they have given me through the entire process...So with that being said I will be committing to Clemson University. #GoTigers" He is rated the No. 1 RHP in S.C. by Perfect Game and the No. 5 player in the state overall, per his new high school with Georgia Premier Academy.

We would like to welcome 2021 RHP BJ Williams to the family, been with us for a week and already gained 7 lbs, #1 RHP in SC looking forward to seeing his development and growth over the next year, big things coming.@jensen_juicy @_JeremyBooth @MattPowers31 @mason_mcrae pic.twitter.com/jsiZw0AeFI — GeorgiaPremierSox (@premier_sox) April 29, 2020

2021 RHP BJ Williams (@Willkid21) impressed on the mound attacking hitters with his heavy low 90’s velocity while working in a solid changeup at our @NB_Baseball @Program15BB @ftrstarsseries Florida Combine. #UNCOMMITTED pic.twitter.com/qKPBV81bVN — ???????????? ?????????? ???????????? (@ftrstarsseries) June 11, 2020