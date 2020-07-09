Highly-rated pitcher commits to Clemson
by - Thursday, July 9, 2020 9:52 AM
B.J. Williams - RH Pitcher
Height: 6-4   Weight: 212   Hometown: Columbia, SC (Georgia Premier Academy HS)   Class: 2021

The top-rated right-handed pitcher out of South Carolina committed to Clemson on Wednesday.

Six-foot-4 2021 prospect B.J. Williams announced the news on social media.

"First off, I would like to thank my family and all of my coaches for helping me through this recruiting process," Williams said. "I would like to thank my parents especially for the love and support they have given me through the entire process...So with that being said I will be committing to Clemson University. #GoTigers"

He is rated the No. 1 RHP in S.C. by Perfect Game and the No. 5 player in the state overall, per his new high school with Georgia Premier Academy.

