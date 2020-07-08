Former Clemson commit includes Tigers in new top schools list
by - Wednesday, July 8, 2020 8:42 PM
Korey Foreman Photo
Korey Foreman - Defensive End Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (5.00)

Height: 6-4   Weight: 265   Hometown: Corona, CA (Centennial HS)   Class: 2021
ESPN:
#3 Overall, #2 DE, #1 CA
Rivals:
#1 Overall, #1 DE, #1 CA
24/7:
# 2 Overall, # 2 SDE, # 1 CA
Former Clemson commit includes Tigers in new top schools list

Five-star defensive end and former Clemson commitment Korey Foreman released his latest top schools list on Wednesday.

Foreman decommitted from the Tigers in late April but included Clemson as one of seven schools he is focused on, along with Alabama, LSU, Georgia, USC, Oregon and HBCU Howard University.

"As a young black man there are already plenty of things to be cautious about growing up," Foreman said on social media, "but it’s not about the things that scare you, it’s about the things that help build you to become greater then you were 24 hours ago. These are the schools I will now be focusing on the most. This one is for the next generation and others who are trying to make a name for themselves."

Foreman is rated the No. 1 prospect by Rivals.com, No. 2 on 247Sports and No. 3 on ESPN. Southern Cal is currently favored to sign Foreman by 247Sports' Crystal Ball.

