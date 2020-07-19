Former Clemson DB commit pledges for OSU
by - Assoc. Editor - Sunday, July 19, 2020 12:33 PM
Jordan Hancock Photo
Jordan Hancock - Defensive Back Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.83)

Height: 6-1   Weight: 170   Hometown: Suwanee, GA (North Gwinnett HS)   Class: 2021
ESPN:
#102 Overall, #7 DB, #12 GA
Rivals:
#142 Overall, #11 DB, #12 GA
24/7:
# 41 Overall, # 5 CB, # 6 GA
Jordan Hancock is now a Buckeye instead of a Tiger
Former Clemson commit and 4-star cornerback Jordan Hancock (North Gwinnett) has committed to Ohio State on Sunday.

"1000% COMMITTED," he posted on social media. I AM A BUCKEYE FOR LIFE."

Hancock is the 12th top-100 commit for the Buckeyes in their 2021 recruiting class and ranked as high as the No. 5 cornerback in the nation and top-50 overall by 247Sports (No. 41 overall).

The elite recruit said in a video interview with Lettermen Row that he believes he will have more opportunities at Ohio State.

"It was a really hard decision decommitting from Clemson," he told the reporter. "I was really tight with the coaching staff. Nothing but love to Clemson but a better opportunity for me and my family somewhere else which is Ohio State."

Hancock is the second decommitment of the 2021 cycle for Clemson, joining No. 1-rated DE Korey Foreman.

