Former Clemson DB commit pledges for OSU

Jordan Hancock Defensive Back TigerNet: (4.83) (4.83)

Height: 6-1 Weight: 170 Hometown: Suwanee, GA (North Gwinnett HS) Class: 2021 ESPN:

#102 Overall, #7 DB, #12 GA #102 Overall, #7 DB, #12 GA Rivals:

#142 Overall, #11 DB, #12 GA #142 Overall, #11 DB, #12 GA 24/7:

# 41 Overall, # 5 CB, # 6 GA # 41 Overall, # 5 CB, # 6 GA 6-1170Suwanee, GA (North Gwinnett HS)2021

Former Clemson commit and 4-star cornerback Jordan Hancock (North Gwinnett) has committed to Ohio State on Sunday.

"1000% COMMITTED," he posted on social media. I AM A BUCKEYE FOR LIFE."

Hancock is the 12th top-100 commit for the Buckeyes in their 2021 recruiting class and ranked as high as the No. 5 cornerback in the nation and top-50 overall by 247Sports (No. 41 overall).

The elite recruit said in a video interview with Lettermen Row that he believes he will have more opportunities at Ohio State.

"It was a really hard decision decommitting from Clemson," he told the reporter. "I was really tight with the coaching staff. Nothing but love to Clemson but a better opportunity for me and my family somewhere else which is Ohio State."

Hancock is the second decommitment of the 2021 cycle for Clemson, joining No. 1-rated DE Korey Foreman.

Mama Hancock approves this message! Go Bucks! pic.twitter.com/gJuKC2sq6o — Benita Hancock (@BMHancock3) July 19, 2020