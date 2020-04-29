Former Clemson CB's brother announces Tigers offer

2023 cornerback prospect Avieon Terrell delivered the good news Wednesday evening, with a picture, appropriately, of his brother A.J. Terrell, who was a first-round selection for the Atlanta Falcons last week.

"I would like to thank my teammates and my coaches for helping me receive an offer from @ClemsonFB," Terrell posted on Twitter.

Terrell has announced offers from LSU, Louisville, Georgia, Colorado, Miami, Arizona State, Florida, Michigan State, Tennessee, Nebraska, Kentucky, South Carolina and Georgia Tech.