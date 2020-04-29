|
Former Clemson CB's brother announces Tigers offer
|Wednesday, April 29, 2020 10:04 PM- -
|
Height: 5-10 Weight: 153 Hometown: Atlanta, GA (Westlake HS) Class: 2023
Clemson has its first reported offer beyond 2021. And he has a familiar last name.
2023 cornerback prospect Avieon Terrell delivered the good news Wednesday evening, with a picture, appropriately, of his brother A.J. Terrell, who was a first-round selection for the Atlanta Falcons last week. "I would like to thank my teammates and my coaches for helping me receive an offer from @ClemsonFB," Terrell posted on Twitter. Terrell has announced offers from LSU, Louisville, Georgia, Colorado, Miami, Arizona State, Florida, Michigan State, Tennessee, Nebraska, Kentucky, South Carolina and Georgia Tech.
