Florida DB announces Clemson offer
by - Thursday, May 14, 2020 11:36 AM
James Monds - Cornerback Copy Embed Code
Height: 5-10   Weight: 170   Hometown: Fort Pierce, FL (Fort Pierce Westwood HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN: NR
24/7:
# 42 CB, # 65 FL

A rising hot prospect in the 2022 cornerback ranks announced a Clemson offer on Thursday morning.

"All Glory To God Blessed To Receive An Offer From Clemson University," 3-star DB James Monds III posted on Twitter.

Monds totaled 16 pass breakups and five interceptions as a sophomore, earning first-team all-conference honors.

He has Power 5 offers so far from Penn State, Miami, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan State, Arizona and Kansas also.

Clemson also offered teammate and No. 1-rated safety Kamari Wilson on Thursday, Wilson announced also. They are the first two reported offers for Clemson's 2022 class.

