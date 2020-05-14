Florida DB announces Clemson offer

James Monds Cornerback

Height: 5-10 Weight: 170 Hometown: Fort Pierce, FL (Fort Pierce Westwood HS) Class: 2022 ESPN: NR 24/7:

# 42 CB, # 65 FL # 42 CB, # 65 FL 5-10170Fort Pierce, FL (Fort Pierce Westwood HS)2022

A rising hot prospect in the 2022 cornerback ranks announced a Clemson offer on Thursday morning.

"All Glory To God Blessed To Receive An Offer From Clemson University," 3-star DB James Monds III posted on Twitter.

Monds totaled 16 pass breakups and five interceptions as a sophomore, earning first-team all-conference honors.

He has Power 5 offers so far from Penn State, Miami, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan State, Arizona and Kansas also.

Clemson also offered teammate and No. 1-rated safety Kamari Wilson on Thursday, Wilson announced also. They are the first two reported offers for Clemson's 2022 class.