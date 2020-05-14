|
Florida DB announces Clemson offer
|Thursday, May 14, 2020 11:36 AM-
|
Height: 5-10 Weight: 170 Hometown: Fort Pierce, FL (Fort Pierce Westwood HS) Class: 2022
# 42 CB, # 65 FL
A rising hot prospect in the 2022 cornerback ranks announced a Clemson offer on Thursday morning.
"All Glory To God Blessed To Receive An Offer From Clemson University," 3-star DB James Monds III posted on Twitter.
Monds totaled 16 pass breakups and five interceptions as a sophomore, earning first-team all-conference honors.
He has Power 5 offers so far from Penn State, Miami, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan State, Arizona and Kansas also.
Clemson also offered teammate and No. 1-rated safety Kamari Wilson on Thursday, Wilson announced also. They are the first two reported offers for Clemson's 2022 class.
All Glory To God Blessed To Recieve An Offer From Clemson University ?? #Allin @CUCoachReed @SWiltfong247 @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/xCrbEDYlFM— ?????????? ?????????? III ? (@MondsJames) May 14, 2020