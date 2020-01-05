Five-star RB won't enroll until summer

TigerNet has learned that 5-star running back Demarkcus Bowman out of Lakeland (FL) has delayed his enrollment at Clemson. Bowman was originally set to enroll in January but will now come in during the summer. A school representative confirmed the news to TigerNet Sunday afternoon. From his bio on the Clemson website: *Bowman is one of the top running backs in the nation and a unanimous five-star prospect who rushed for 5,081 yards in three years at Lakeland High School in Florida … averaged an incredible 11.4 yards per rush and scored 71 touchdowns during his career … posted 26 games with at least 100 yards in his career … averaged 145 yards rushing in his 35 career games … led Lakeland to a 15-0 record and 7A State Championship as a junior in 2018, matching Clemson’s 15-0 championship season that year as well … comes to Clemson from the same high school as Pitt running back A.J. Davis, the Panthers’ leading rusher in 2019 … named a 2019 preseason first-team All-American by USA Today and first-team postseason All-American by Sports Illustrated and USA Today. Rankings: Ranked as the No. 16 overall player in the nation by PrepStar, which also listed him as the second-best running back in the nation and the top player in Florida … listed as the No. 19 overall player in the nation by ESPN.com, which also called him the No. 2 running back and the top player in the state of Florida … 247Sports called him the No. 21 overall player in the nation, the second-best running back and the third-best player in Florida … Rivals.com ranked him the 24th-best player in the nation, the third-best running back and the second-best player from Florida.

In High School: Played for Bill Castle at Lakeland High School in Lakeland, Fla. … competed at The Opening in Orlando prior to his senior year and recorded a 100-yard time of 10.82 and 36-inch vertical jump … in 11 games in 2019, recorded 1,570 rushing yards on 142 carries, an 11.1-yard average … averaged 142.7 yards a game, including nine games of at least 100 yards, while scoring 24 touchdowns and helping his team to a 12-1 record … had 16 carries for 122 yards against George Jenkins High and 21 attempts for 195 yards and four touchdowns against Tampa Bay Tech … posted 2,422 rushing yards in 15 games and scored 36 touchdowns in 2018 as a junior, earning 7A Player of the Year and first-team all-state honors for Florida …was a first-team Max Preps Junior All-American … Polk County Player of the Year … 2018 Gatorade Mr. Football runner-up … recorded at least 100 yards in 13 of his 15 games, including four games with at least 200 yards … averaged 11.8 yards per carry and averaged 161.5 yards per game … .led team to state title with a 15-0 record … had 14 carries for 225 yards and five scores against George Jenkins … had career-high 260 rushing yards and scored three touchdowns against Plant High, a team that included new Clemson teammate Will Putnam … recorded 22 carries for 211 rushing yards, including an 80-yard touchdown run, in 33-20 state championship victory against St. Thomas Aquinas … as a sophomore in 2017, finished with 1,096 yards on 113 carries, a 9.7-yard average, and 10 touchdowns … had four games of at least 100 yards, including six carries for 155 and four touchdowns in his first game … had at least one 80-yard run in each season.

Personal: Committed to Clemson on May 3, 2019 … recruited to Clemson by Tony Elliott and Jeff Scott … wore No. 3 in high school … expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2020.

