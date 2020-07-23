Five-star OT has Clemson in top schools

Tristan Leigh Offensive Tackle TigerNet: (4.84) (4.84)

Height: 6-5 Weight: 270 Hometown: Fairfax, VA (Robinson Secondary HS) Class: 2021 ESPN:

247Sports Composite 5-star offensive tackle Tristan Leigh (Fairfax, Va.) included Clemson in his top schools on Thursday.

Leigh has the ACC’s Tigers in a group with LSU, Alabama, Ohio State and Oklahoma.

Leigh’s previous top schools list included 15 teams.

He visited for Clemson’s Junior Day earlier this year and also last fall for the Clemson-FSU game.

Leigh is rated the No. 3 offensive tackle in the nation by the 247Sports Composite and the No. 1 player out of Virginia.