Five-star OT has Clemson in top schools
by - Thursday, July 23, 2020 3:08 PM
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2021 Top Targets
Tristan Leigh Photo
Tristan Leigh - Offensive Tackle Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.84)

Height: 6-5   Weight: 270   Hometown: Fairfax, VA (Robinson Secondary HS)   Class: 2021
ESPN:
#23 Overall, #5 OL, #3 VA
Rivals:
#28 Overall, #4 OL, #2 VA
24/7:
# 14 Overall, # 4 OT, # 2 VA
Five-star OT has Clemson in top schools

247Sports Composite 5-star offensive tackle Tristan Leigh (Fairfax, Va.) included Clemson in his top schools on Thursday.

Leigh has the ACC’s Tigers in a group with LSU, Alabama, Ohio State and Oklahoma.

Leigh’s previous top schools list included 15 teams.

He visited for Clemson’s Junior Day earlier this year and also last fall for the Clemson-FSU game.

Leigh is rated the No. 3 offensive tackle in the nation by the 247Sports Composite and the No. 1 player out of Virginia.

View this post on Instagram

T O P 5...

A post shared by Tristan Leigh (@tristan.leigh71) on

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #113 'Ledges on Johnstone Hall'
LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #113 'Ledges on Johnstone Hall'
Throwback Thursday: 1989 Clemson vs. Scar 45-0 highlight video
Throwback Thursday: 1989 Clemson vs. Scar 45-0 highlight video
Five-star OT has Clemson in top schools
Five-star OT has Clemson in top schools
2021 Recruit Quick Search - 90 Recruits (74 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best Clemson News of the Week