Fast-rising Florida DB announces Clemson offer
by - Correspondent - Thursday, February 13, 2020 12:01 PM
De’Shawn Rucker - Defensive Back Copy Embed Code
Height: 5-11   Weight: 170   Hometown: Tallahassee, FL (Amos P. Godby HS)   Class: 2021
ESPN: NR

A rising 2021 prospect in the Sunshine State announced a Clemson offer on Thursday.

Tallahassee defensive back De'Shawn Rucker said he was "extremely blessed and honored" by the official interest from Clemson, after a last month-plus that has also included his other first major reported offers from LSU and Florida State, as well as Maryland, Louisville, Kentucky and Tennessee among more programs.

Rucker totaled three picks with 62 tackles as a junior.

