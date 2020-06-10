|
Elite athlete has Clemson in top schools
Dasan McCullough - Athlete
Height: 6-4 Weight: 210 Hometown: Olathe, KS (Blue Valley North HS) Class: 2022
One of the top athletes in the 2022 class has Clemson in his early top schools group.
One of the top athletes in the 2022 class has Clemson in his early top schools group.
Four-star Dasan McCullough, who hails from the same hometown as former Tiger Isaiah Simmons (Olathe, Ks.), has the ACC’s Tigers among Florida, Florida State, Texas, LSU, Wisconsin, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Nebraska and Southern Cal. McCullough was among the select group to get 2022 offers on the first day Clemson was officially handing them out (June 1). He’s totaled over 40 FBS offers already going into his junior year. McCullough totaled 64 stops, five pass breakups, four interceptions and three forced fumbles as a sophomore.
McCullough was among the select group to get 2022 offers on the first day Clemson was officially handing them out (June 1). He’s totaled over 40 FBS offers already going into his junior year.
McCullough totaled 64 stops, five pass breakups, four interceptions and three forced fumbles as a sophomore.
?? TOP 10 ?? pic.twitter.com/Wfq833u6tn— Dasan Mccullough ¹??? (@Dasan2022) June 10, 2020
