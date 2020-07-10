Elite Texas WR picks up Clemson offer
by - Friday, July 10, 2020 3:32 PM
Caleb Burton - Wide Receiver Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.76)

Height: 6-0   Weight: 165   Hometown: Del Valle, TX (Del Valle HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
24/7:
# 37 Overall, # 6 WR, # 4 TX

Four-star Austin, Texas receiver Caleb Burton announced a Clemson offer on Friday.

Burton is rated as high as the No. 6 receiver for the 2022 class.

"I am beyond Blessed and Honored to say I have Earned an offer from Clemson University!!" Burton posted on Twitter.

He tallied 50 catches for 906 yards and 12 touchdowns as a sophomore at Del Valle High School.

Burton nearly has 40 offers already, also including Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and Oklahoma.

Report: ACC expected to play only conference games, Notre Dame in rotation
LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #100 'Downtown Clemson'
ACC announces timeline for decisions on football, more athletic seasons
