Elite Texas WR picks up Clemson offer
Caleb Burton - Wide Receiver
Height: 6-0 Weight: 165 Hometown: Del Valle, TX (Del Valle HS) Class: 2022
# 37 Overall, # 6 WR, # 4 TX
Four-star Austin, Texas receiver
Caleb Burton announced a Clemson offer on Friday.
Burton is rated as high as the No. 6 receiver for the 2022 class. "I am beyond Blessed and Honored to say I have Earned an offer from Clemson University!!" Burton posted on Twitter. He tallied 50 catches for 906 yards and 12 touchdowns as a sophomore at Del Valle High School.
Burton is rated as high as the No. 6 receiver for the 2022 class.
"I am beyond Blessed and Honored to say I have Earned an offer from Clemson University!!" Burton posted on Twitter.
He tallied 50 catches for 906 yards and 12 touchdowns as a sophomore at Del Valle High School.
Burton nearly has 40 offers already, also including Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and Oklahoma.
#agtG WOW!???? I am beyond Blessed and Honored to say I have Earned an offer from Clemson University!! ?????? #ALLIN @the_mechanic87 @CoachCBurton @burton_fam pic.twitter.com/yQx7g7qDr2— CalebBurtonIII (@calebburtoniii) July 10, 2020
