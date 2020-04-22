Elite DE picks up Clemson offer

|
Monkell Goodwine - Defensive End
TigerNet:
(4.56)
Height: 6-4 Weight: 260 Hometown: Fort Washington, MD (National Christian Academy HS) Class: 2021
#25 Overall, #4 DE, #1 MD
# 210 Overall, # 13 SDE, # 8 MD
Clemson's 2021 defensive end search continues and 4-star Fort Washington, Maryland D-end
Monkell Goodwine is the latest with a reported offer, per his high school coach.
Goodwine is rated as high as the No. 25 overall player, No. 4 SDE and No. 1 player in Maryland (Rivals). He released a top-5 recently including LSU, Alabama, Oklahoma, Georgia and Texas A&M. He previously had Maryland, Ohio State and Penn State in the mix.
Goodwine is rated as high as the No. 25 overall player, No. 4 SDE and No. 1 player in Maryland (Rivals).
He released a top-5 recently including LSU, Alabama, Oklahoma, Georgia and Texas A&M. He previously had Maryland, Ohio State and Penn State in the mix.
National Christian Academy Monkell Goodwine Offered By @ClemsonFB @CoachVenables @CoachToddBates @daboswinney ???? https://t.co/ouvF3cNhs5— Andre Kates (@DreKates7) April 22, 2020
