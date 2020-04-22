Elite DE picks up Clemson offer
by - Correspondent - Wednesday, April 22, 2020 4:18 PM
Monkell Goodwine - Defensive End Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.56)

Height: 6-4   Weight: 260   Hometown: Fort Washington, MD (National Christian Academy HS)   Class: 2021
ESPN:
#167 Overall, #20 DE, #8 MD
Rivals:
#25 Overall, #4 DE, #1 MD
24/7:
# 210 Overall, # 13 SDE, # 8 MD

Clemson's 2021 defensive end search continues and 4-star Fort Washington, Maryland D-end Monkell Goodwine is the latest with a reported offer, per his high school coach.

Goodwine is rated as high as the No. 25 overall player, No. 4 SDE and No. 1 player in Maryland (Rivals).

He released a top-5 recently including LSU, Alabama, Oklahoma, Georgia and Texas A&M. He previously had Maryland, Ohio State and Penn State in the mix.

