Elite California athlete announces Clemson offer

Four-star St. Bernard High School (Ca.) athlete Larry Turner-Gooden announced a Clemson offer on Thursday. Turner-Gooden is rated the No. 4 athlete for the 2022 class.

"Blessed to have received an offer from Clemson University," he said on Twitter.

Blessed to have received an offer from Clemson University #ALLIN ?? pic.twitter.com/O0UZzoUwav — LTG ++ LARRY TURNER GOODEN (@freshboylarry3) June 11, 2020

