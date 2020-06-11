|
Elite California athlete announces Clemson offer
|Thursday, June 11, 2020 8:04 PM-
|
Larry Turner-Gooden - Athlete
TigerNet:
(4.53)
Height: 6-0 Weight: 179 Hometown: Playa Del Rey, CA (St. Bernard HS) Class: 2022
# 50 Overall, # 4 ATH, # 7 CA
Four-star St. Bernard High School (Ca.) athlete
Larry Turner-Gooden announced a Clemson offer on Thursday.
Turner-Gooden is rated the No. 4 athlete for the 2022 class.
"Blessed to have received an offer from Clemson University," he said on Twitter.
Blessed to have received an offer from Clemson University #ALLIN ?? pic.twitter.com/O0UZzoUwav— LTG ++ LARRY TURNER GOODEN (@freshboylarry3) June 11, 2020
Tags: Larry Turner-Gooden
