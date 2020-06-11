Elite California athlete announces Clemson offer
by - Thursday, June 11, 2020 8:04 PM
Height: 6-0   Weight: 179   Hometown: Playa Del Rey, CA (St. Bernard HS)   Class: 2022
# 50 Overall, # 4 ATH, # 7 CA

Four-star St. Bernard High School (Ca.) athlete Larry Turner-Gooden announced a Clemson offer on Thursday.

Turner-Gooden is rated the No. 4 athlete for the 2022 class.

"Blessed to have received an offer from Clemson University," he said on Twitter.

