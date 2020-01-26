Elite 2021 TE commits to Clemson

Briningstool added a Clemson offer while camping with the Tigers last summer. He is rated the No. 1 TE-Y by ESPN for the 2021 class and the No. 2 tight end overall.

Briningstool totaled 49 catches for 863 yards and nine touchdowns last season.

The eighth commitment for Clemson's 2021 class brings the group up to a No. 2 ranking in the 247Sports Composite, trailing only Ohio State and its nine commitments. He is a third four-star rated commitment on the weekend, joining DE Cade Denhoff and WR Beaux Collins.