Elite 2021 TE commits to Clemson
Height: 6-6 Weight: 215 Hometown: Brentwood, TN (Ravenwood HS) Class: 2021
#53 Overall, #1 TE-Y, #1 TN
#144 Overall, #5 TE, #3 TN
#164 Overall, #6 TE, #2 TN
Four-star 2021 Brentwood (Tn.) tight end
Jake Briningstool announced a commitment to Clemson Sunday morning after a Junior Day visit.
Briningstool added a Clemson offer while camping with the Tigers last summer. He is rated the No. 1 TE-Y by ESPN for the 2021 class and the No. 2 tight end overall. Briningstool totaled 49 catches for 863 yards and nine touchdowns last season. The eighth commitment for Clemson's 2021 class brings the group up to a No. 2 ranking in the 247Sports Composite, trailing only Ohio State and its nine commitments. He is a third four-star rated commitment on the weekend, joining DE Cade Denhoff and WR Beaux Collins. Joshua 1:9 ?? #ALLIN #WE2DEEP21 @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/phodl6Hfjr
