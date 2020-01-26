Elite 2021 TE commits to Clemson
by - Correspondent - Sunday, January 26, 2020 11:37 AM
Jake Briningstool Photo
Jake Briningstool - Tight End Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.71)

Height: 6-6   Weight: 215   Hometown: Brentwood, TN (Ravenwood HS)   Class: 2021
ESPN:
#53 Overall, #1 TE-Y, #1 TN
Rivals:
#144 Overall, #5 TE, #3 TN
24/7:
#164 Overall, #6 TE, #2 TN
Elite 2021 TE commits to Clemson

Four-star 2021 Brentwood (Tn.) tight end Jake Briningstool announced a commitment to Clemson Sunday morning after a Junior Day visit.

Briningstool added a Clemson offer while camping with the Tigers last summer. He is rated the No. 1 TE-Y by ESPN for the 2021 class and the No. 2 tight end overall.

Briningstool totaled 49 catches for 863 yards and nine touchdowns last season.

The eighth commitment for Clemson's 2021 class brings the group up to a No. 2 ranking in the 247Sports Composite, trailing only Ohio State and its nine commitments. He is a third four-star rated commitment on the weekend, joining DE Cade Denhoff and WR Beaux Collins.

