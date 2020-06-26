D1 council extends recruiting dead period

TigerNet Staff by

The NCAA Division I Council extended the recruiting dead period in all sports through Aug. 31. It had previously been extended through the end of July and has been in place since March out of precautions for the novel coronavirus pandemic. The rules allow contact between coaches and prospects but prospects are not allowed to visit campus. Clemson held a big recruiting event in years' past called the 'All-In Cookout' in July. With the extension of the recruiting dead period, the event, which typically hosted all commitments and a few top uncommitted targets for the next recruiting class, could now not happen before the scheduled start of the season. More from the NCAA news release:

"The full Council and the Council Coordination Committee will continue to review the recruiting dead periods on a regular basis. A dead period precludes all in-person recruiting. Phone calls and correspondence can continue to occur.

Additionally, the Men’s and Women’s Basketball Oversight Committees indicated they are not planning to recommend any changes to the summer access model that was adopted last week, which permits institutions to begin summer countable athletically related activities in basketball beginning July 20 and may include up to eight hours per week of weight training, conditioning and skill instruction, with not more than four hours of skill instruction.

Council members also granted a waiver to modifying the start date for preseason practice in sports other than football. Fall preseasons generally begin a specific number of days prior to the first scheduled regular season contest. The waiver allows teams to count back from the first day contests are allowed, instead of a team’s actual scheduled first contest.

The waiver allows some flexibility for additional acclimatization for fall sport student-athletes who missed out on spring participation opportunities and accounts for schedule changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic."