Clemson targets see move up in new 247Sports rankings

Wednesday, May 20, 2020
Zaire Patterson is set to announce his commitment next Tuesday.

A pair of Clemson targets with upcoming decisions received a boost in 247Sports’ latest rankings.

DE target Zaire Patterson vaulted up their board to a top-100 prospect overall status (99), moving up 92 spots. He is set to announce his college decision on May 26 and Clemson is regarded as a favorite currently.

Fast-rising QB prospect Bubba Chandler was also rated by the service for the first time, given 3-star prospect status after Clemson, Ole Miss, Louisville and Miami were all recent Power 5 offers.

Tuesday commitment Barrett Carter moved up 14 spots to No. 60 overall and is rated as the No. 5 outside linebacker there.

Defensive end Cade Denhoff slipped a bit but hung on to a top-100 ranking (94).

Tight end Jake Briningstool moved up seven spots to No. 137.

Clemson is currently No. 5 in 247Sports’ own team rankings and No. 3 in their Composite ranking average of recruiting sites.

