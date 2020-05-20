|
Clemson targets see move up in new 247Sports rankings
|Wednesday, May 20, 2020 1:14 PM-
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Height: 6-6 Weight: 215 Hometown: Winston Salem, NC (Winston-Salem Prep HS) Class: 2021
#266 Overall, #29 DE, #18 NC
#33 DE, #29 NC
# 99 Overall, # 8 WDE, # 6 NC
A pair of Clemson targets with upcoming decisions received a boost
in 247Sports’ latest rankings.
DE target Zaire Patterson vaulted up their board to a top-100 prospect overall status (99), moving up 92 spots. He is set to announce his college decision on May 26 and Clemson is regarded as a favorite currently. Fast-rising QB prospect Bubba Chandler was also rated by the service for the first time, given 3-star prospect status after Clemson, Ole Miss, Louisville and Miami were all recent Power 5 offers. Tuesday commitment Barrett Carter moved up 14 spots to No. 60 overall and is rated as the No. 5 outside linebacker there.
DE target Zaire Patterson vaulted up their board to a top-100 prospect overall status (99), moving up 92 spots. He is set to announce his college decision on May 26 and Clemson is regarded as a favorite currently.
Fast-rising QB prospect Bubba Chandler was also rated by the service for the first time, given 3-star prospect status after Clemson, Ole Miss, Louisville and Miami were all recent Power 5 offers.
Tuesday commitment Barrett Carter moved up 14 spots to No. 60 overall and is rated as the No. 5 outside linebacker there.
Defensive end Cade Denhoff slipped a bit but hung on to a top-100 ranking (94).
Tight end Jake Briningstool moved up seven spots to No. 137.
Clemson is currently No. 5 in 247Sports’ own team rankings and No. 3 in their Composite ranking average of recruiting sites.
- TNET: Clemson in final six for 5-star safety -
- TNET: Robbie Robinson named ACC Male Athlete of the Year -
- TNET: Clemson Board of Trustees sets timetable for full return to campus -
- Sounds good -
- TNET: WATCH: Mike Williams with impressive one-handed catches at home -
- Looks like it was a good thing that our coaches cooled on this one. -
- Breaking: -
- VIDEO: C.J. Spiller jukes GT defenders -
- I’m standing by my computer and bob be like -
- Wow Dabo and Co. ALWAYS KNOW!! -
- Another bit of great news: Taco Bell has really stepped up -
- TNET: Clemson targets see move up in new 247Sports rankings -
- Could some of you old timers help me out...Tommy West -
- Also something I saw interesting about Bubba Chandler -
- Looks like no more empty seats in Willy-B after halftime ever again... -
- Click the link below to read more!
- Dabo Swinney's TikTok video goes viral
- Chamber of commerce president: Clemson is 'dead in the water' without students' return
- Don't Miss Practice: Dabo Swinney learns painful lesson at Alabama
- Top receiver close to making decision between Clemson, Ohio State
- As schools cut sports, where does Clemson stand?
- ACC commissioner lays out four scenarios for football, fall sports return
- Miracle in the Mail: How the Discover Card paid Dabo's tuition and rent
- Swinney says he won't let anyone's criticism steal his joy
- ALERT: NEW Clemson face-coverings released
- Clemson commits says Tigers' 2021 class "will be legendary"
- Copyright © 1995 - 2019 TigerNet. Disclaimer and Privacy Statement
- About
- Contact Us
- FAQ
- Advertise with Us
- >> UPGRADE! <<