Clemson star's brother picks up offer

2022 4-star running back prospect Trevor Etienne appropriately announced his Clemson offer Saturday with a pair of pictures of his brother, Travis Etienne, along with Clemson's iconic Running Down The Hill. "#AGTG Blessed and honored to receive my 6th offer from...Clemson," Etienne posted on Twitter. Those other five offers are pretty noteworthy as well, with an all-SEC lineup of Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Florida and Georgia. Etienne racked up almost 2,500 total yards with 37 touchdowns as a sophomore at Jennings High School (La.). He earned MVP honors in the 3A state title game. Etienne is Clemson's first offer to a prospect classified as a running back in the 2022 class.

His brother, Travis, is going into his senior year after winning ACC Player of the Year in consecutive seasons.

