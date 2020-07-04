|
Clemson star's brother picks up offer
|Saturday, July 4, 2020 3:30 PM-
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Height: 5-10 Weight: 200 Hometown: Jennings, LA (Jennings HS) Class: 2022
# 34 RB, # 13 LA
2022 4-star running back prospect
Trevor Etienne appropriately announced his Clemson offer Saturday with a pair of pictures of his brother, Travis Etienne, along with Clemson's iconic Running Down The Hill.
"#AGTG Blessed and honored to receive my 6th offer from...Clemson," Etienne posted on Twitter. Those other five offers are pretty noteworthy as well, with an all-SEC lineup of Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Florida and Georgia. Etienne racked up almost 2,500 total yards with 37 touchdowns as a sophomore at Jennings High School (La.). He earned MVP honors in the 3A state title game. Etienne is Clemson's first offer to a prospect classified as a running back in the 2022 class.
"#AGTG Blessed and honored to receive my 6th offer from...Clemson," Etienne posted on Twitter.
Those other five offers are pretty noteworthy as well, with an all-SEC lineup of Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Florida and Georgia.
Etienne racked up almost 2,500 total yards with 37 touchdowns as a sophomore at Jennings High School (La.). He earned MVP honors in the 3A state title game.
Etienne is Clemson's first offer to a prospect classified as a running back in the 2022 class.
His brother, Travis, is going into his senior year after winning ACC Player of the Year in consecutive seasons.
#AGTG ?Blessed and honored?to receive my 6th offer from the University of Clemson?????? #allin @ClemsonFB @DonnettaEtienne pic.twitter.com/0vQkcfMVx9— 3.ti3nn.3 ??? (@Trevor_Etienne) July 4, 2020
- Some fireworks while we are waiting on fireworks...... -
- Ugh. Rocket lab just had their first -
- Oh well... -
- I wonder why -
- Some people have spent 3 months in the ICU and had -
- Prediction: By Feb of 2021.... -
- TNET: Clemson star's brother picks up offer -
- 4th of July -
- So does Joey Chestnut -
- Happy the Fourth of July to Everyone!! -
- Is The BLM Crowd Reverting Us Back to Separate But Equal? -
- Football Post of The Day -
- "Moving Day" @ the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit . . . -
- Sports and politics -
- TNET: Clemson celebrates July 4 on social media -
- Click the link below to read more!
- Boomer Esiason suggests CFB players including Clemson are getting COVID-19 on purpose
- McMaster says football won't be allowed in state if virus continues rapid spread
- Headset antics at Auburn showed the competitive fire of Dabo Swinney
- It's decision time for 4-star defensive tackle Payton Page
- Kirk Herbstreit's sons making their own way at Clemson
- Deshaun Watson on Heisman: "I should have won it back-to-back"
- Grice turns down Major League Baseball to attend Clemson
- Son of former NFL quarterback one of Clemson's prime tight end targets
- A restructured ACC?: What ifs on changing league during pandemic
- Dabo Swinney ranked No. 2 CFB head coach
- Copyright © 1995 - 2019 TigerNet. Disclaimer and Privacy Statement
- About
- Contact Us
- FAQ
- Advertise with Us
- >> UPGRADE! <<