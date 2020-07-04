Clemson star's brother picks up offer
by - Saturday, July 4, 2020 3:30 PM
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2021 Top Targets
Trevor Etienne - Running Back Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (3.61)

Height: 5-10   Weight: 200   Hometown: Jennings, LA (Jennings HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
24/7:
# 34 RB, # 13 LA

2022 4-star running back prospect Trevor Etienne appropriately announced his Clemson offer Saturday with a pair of pictures of his brother, Travis Etienne, along with Clemson's iconic Running Down The Hill.

"#AGTG Blessed and honored to receive my 6th offer from...Clemson," Etienne posted on Twitter.

Those other five offers are pretty noteworthy as well, with an all-SEC lineup of Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Florida and Georgia.

Etienne racked up almost 2,500 total yards with 37 touchdowns as a sophomore at Jennings High School (La.). He earned MVP honors in the 3A state title game.

Etienne is Clemson's first offer to a prospect classified as a running back in the 2022 class.

His brother, Travis, is going into his senior year after winning ACC Player of the Year in consecutive seasons.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Elite Clemson DT target sets commitment date
Elite Clemson DT target sets commitment date
Clemson star's brother picks up offer
Clemson star's brother picks up offer
5-star DB has Clemson in top schools
5-star DB has Clemson in top schools
2021 Recruit Quick Search - 85 Recruits (71 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 10 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best Clemson News of the Week