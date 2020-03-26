Clemson signee named S.C. Gatorade Player of Year

Hall averaged 15 points and eight rebounds a game as a senior on a 30-1 Cavaliers that won its fourth-straight 5A state title.

Hall thanked his teammates when he heard word of the honor.

“It’s not something that I was focused on,” Hall told the Spartanburg Herald-Journal. “During the season, when you play for a team like this, you just play your role and do your part. I can’t thank my teammates enough, because without them, this isn’t possible. I know it’s a big deal, and I’m honored.”

Dorman was slated to play host to the GEICO Nationals tournament of top teams from around the country before it was postponed.