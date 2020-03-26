|
Clemson signee named S.C. Gatorade Player of Year
|Thursday, March 26, 2020 12:58 PM- -
|
Height: 6-9 Weight: 220 Hometown: Roebuck, SC (Dorman HS) Class: 2020
#42 Overall, #8 , #1 SC
#45 Overall, #7 F
#71 Overall, #13 PF, #1 SC
Clemson signee and Dorman forward PJ Hall was honored as South Carolina's top high school basketball player on Thursday.
Hall averaged 15 points and eight rebounds a game as a senior on a 30-1 Cavaliers that won its fourth-straight 5A state title. Hall thanked his teammates when he heard word of the honor. "It's not something that I was focused on," Hall told the Spartanburg Herald-Journal. "During the season, when you play for a team like this, you just play your role and do your part. I can't thank my teammates enough, because without them, this isn't possible. I know it's a big deal, and I'm honored." Dorman was slated to play host to the GEICO Nationals tournament of top teams from around the country before it was postponed.
Hall averaged 15 points and eight rebounds a game as a senior on a 30-1 Cavaliers that won its fourth-straight 5A state title.
Hall thanked his teammates when he heard word of the honor.
“It’s not something that I was focused on,” Hall told the Spartanburg Herald-Journal. “During the season, when you play for a team like this, you just play your role and do your part. I can’t thank my teammates enough, because without them, this isn’t possible. I know it’s a big deal, and I’m honored.”
Dorman was slated to play host to the GEICO Nationals tournament of top teams from around the country before it was postponed.
