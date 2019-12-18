|
Clemson signee analysis: WR Ajou Ajou
|Wednesday, December 18, 2019 1:17 PM- -
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Height: 6-3 Weight: 210 Hometown: Brooks, AB (Clearwater Academy International HS) Class: 2020
#97 WR, #87 AB
#58 WR, #73 AB
#258 Overall, #45 WR, #38 AB
Clemson’s next ‘WRU’ class is boosted by big target
Ajou Ajou.
More on Ajou... Ajou Ajou - 3-star WR - Clearwater, Fla. Committed since: 7/27/19. Listed size: 6-3 210. Brings to Clemson: Ajou became a hot Power 5 prospect over the offseason ahead of his move from Canada to play at Clearwater Academy in Florida. Clemson picked up his commitment around the All-In Cookout and Ajou went on to show his chops as a physical, lanky target playing the U.S. version of the game. Depth chart fit: Ajou will have some time to develop for the Clemson ‘WRU’ brand for a group that’s biggest loss will likely be Tee Higgins and still returns plenty of talent. Boundary receiver seems like the destination, providing some depth with Higgins moving on. Welcome to the #ClemsonFamily, Ajou Ajou!
#ALLIN #We2Deep20 pic.twitter.com/j45FOekS6l
More on Ajou...
Ajou Ajou - 3-star WR - Clearwater, Fla.
Committed since: 7/27/19.
Listed size: 6-3 210.
Brings to Clemson: Ajou became a hot Power 5 prospect over the offseason ahead of his move from Canada to play at Clearwater Academy in Florida. Clemson picked up his commitment around the All-In Cookout and Ajou went on to show his chops as a physical, lanky target playing the U.S. version of the game.
Depth chart fit: Ajou will have some time to develop for the Clemson ‘WRU’ brand for a group that’s biggest loss will likely be Tee Higgins and still returns plenty of talent. Boundary receiver seems like the destination, providing some depth with Higgins moving on.
Welcome to the #ClemsonFamily, Ajou Ajou!
- I’m glad Burch stayed in Columbia so mommy -
- 4 of Top 10 Clemson Recruits EVER are in this class -
- 2014 orange bowl Clemson vs OSU on ESPNU -
- After the number 1 recruiting class, we will for sure get punished -
- @DavidHood, could you ask Orgeron and Day if -
- TNET: WATCH: Elite DT emotional after signing for Clemson -
- So burch didn't sign -
- Not meant to be political and I’m sorry to myself for going to fgf but -
- Since Jawja didn’t win the National Championship in Recruiting this year... -
- Anyone else concerned that Dabo signed a 0 star kicker? -
- Jimbo Fisher, Muschamp, Saban -
- I knew Burch was a coot -
- Dear Lord, Thank you for Dabo Swinney we are truly blessed -
- Clemson will have more CFP appearances and Nattys the next 3-4 years -
- It will be interesting to see how Burch is utilized... -
- Click the link below to read more!
- New Clemson WR coach confirmed
- Dabo Swinney announces new Clemson coaching roles
- Update on Braden Galloway status, Clemson drug test results for Playoff
- Clemson WR to return next season
- WATCH: CBSSN makes Fiesta Bowl Playoff semifinal predictions
- WATCH: No postgame handshake after Clemson-SC basketball game
- Two Clemson players among Heisman vote top-10
- JUST RELEASED: All New Clemson Nike Shoe
- Travis Etienne named nation's top running back by PFF
- Former Clemson WR released by Bucs
- Copyright © 1995 - 2019 TigerNet. Disclaimer and Privacy Statement
- About
- Contact Us
- FAQ
- Advertise with Us
- >> UPGRADE! <<