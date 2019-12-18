Clemson signee analysis: WR Ajou Ajou
by - Correspondent - Wednesday, December 18, 2019 1:17 PM
Ajou Ajou Photo
Ajou Ajou - Wide Receiver Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (3.68)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 210   Hometown: Brooks, AB (Clearwater Academy International HS)   Class: 2020
ESPN:
#97 WR, #87 AB
Rivals:
#58 WR, #73 AB
24/7:
#258 Overall, #45 WR, #38 AB
Clemson signee analysis: WR Ajou Ajou

Clemson’s next ‘WRU’ class is boosted by big target Ajou Ajou.

More on Ajou...

Ajou Ajou - 3-star WR - Clearwater, Fla.

Committed since: 7/27/19.

Listed size: 6-3 210.

Brings to Clemson: Ajou became a hot Power 5 prospect over the offseason ahead of his move from Canada to play at Clearwater Academy in Florida. Clemson picked up his commitment around the All-In Cookout and Ajou went on to show his chops as a physical, lanky target playing the U.S. version of the game.

Depth chart fit: Ajou will have some time to develop for the Clemson ‘WRU’ brand for a group that’s biggest loss will likely be Tee Higgins and still returns plenty of talent. Boundary receiver seems like the destination, providing some depth with Higgins moving on.

Tags: Ajou Ajou
