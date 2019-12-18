Clemson signee analysis: WR Ajou Ajou

Clemson’s next ‘WRU’ class is boosted by big target Ajou Ajou. More on Ajou... Ajou Ajou - 3-star WR - Clearwater, Fla. Committed since: 7/27/19. Listed size: 6-3 210. Brings to Clemson: Ajou became a hot Power 5 prospect over the offseason ahead of his move from Canada to play at Clearwater Academy in Florida. Clemson picked up his commitment around the All-In Cookout and Ajou went on to show his chops as a physical, lanky target playing the U.S. version of the game. Depth chart fit: Ajou will have some time to develop for the Clemson ‘WRU’ brand for a group that’s biggest loss will likely be Tee Higgins and still returns plenty of talent. Boundary receiver seems like the destination, providing some depth with Higgins moving on. Welcome to the #ClemsonFamily, Ajou Ajou!

#ALLIN #We2Deep20 pic.twitter.com/j45FOekS6l — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 18, 2019

