Clemson signee analysis: S Tyler Venables
|Wednesday, December 18, 2019 7:55 AM- -
Height: 5-10 Weight: 191 Hometown: Central, SC (D W Daniel HS) Class: 2020
Another Venables will be in Orange and White with the addition of safety
Tyler Venables.
Brent Venables says Tyler Venables is twitched up and "mean as a snake"
More on Venables...
Tyler Venables - 3-star S - Clemson, S.C.
Committed since: 6/2/19.
Listed size: 5-10 191.
Early enrollee
Brings to Clemson: Venables, a S.C. Mr. Football finalist, was a standout two-way player at Daniel High School (S.C.) and left with school records for touchdowns and career and single-season passing yards as a quarterback. His defensive video clips are outnumbered by QB highlights but they show a player quick to diagnose plays and be disruptive. Venables joins his dad, defensive coordinator Brent Venables, and brother, linebacker Jake Venables, on the Tigers defense.
Depth chart fit: The safety position is featuring some overhaul with two starters (Tanner Muse and K’Von Wallace) and a backup (Denzel Johnson) moving on, so snaps will be there in a likely redshirt season for Venables -- if he doesn’t hold down a special teams starting role. He will get to work early as a January enrollee.
Welcome to the #ClemsonFamily, Tyler Venables!
