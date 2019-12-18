Clemson signee analysis: 5-star RB Demarkcus Bowman
by - Correspondent - Wednesday, December 18, 2019 7:33 AM
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2020 Top Targets
Demarkcus Bowman Photo
Demarkcus Bowman - Running Back Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.50)

Height: 5-10   Weight: 191   Hometown: Lakeland, FL (Lakeland HS)   Class: 2020
ESPN:
#19 Overall, #2 RB, #1 FL
Rivals:
#23 Overall, #2 RB, #3 FL
24/7:
#21 Overall, #2 RB, #3 FL
Clemson signee analysis: 5-star RB Demarkcus Bowman

Clemson signed one of the nation’s top running backs in Demarkcus Bowman.

More on Bowman...

Demarkcus Bowman - 5-star RB - Lakeland, Fla.

Committed since: 5/3/19.

Listed size: 5-10 191.

Early enrollee

Brings to Clemson: Much of Bowman’s highlights display him speeding down the sidelines without a defender that can keep up. That often comes after Bowman not only speeds past opponents but also shows the strength to break through attempted tackles and stay on his feet to hit another gear to the end zone. Over the last three seasons, Bowman has rushed for 69 touchdowns, averaging 11.4 yards per carry with 26 100-yard games in 35 contests (5,081 yards).

Depth chart fit: Playing significant time as a true freshman has not been a fixture of the Clemson offense for running backs, but Bowman shows the talent to follow in the footsteps of expected-departure Travis Etienne as an instant-impact. Etienne touched the ball 131 times for 1,212 yards as a freshman. Even with Etienne likely gone, Bowman will be navigating a crowded RB room after two RB signees last year (Michel Dukes and Chez Mellusi) and at least one more in this one (Kobe Pryor).

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson DL coach named new recruiting coordinator
Clemson DL coach named new recruiting coordinator
Clemson signee analysis: WR Ajou Ajou
Clemson signee analysis: WR Ajou Ajou
2020 Recruit Quick Search - 130 Recruits (113 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 12 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best of the Week