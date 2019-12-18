|
Clemson signee analysis: 5-star RB Demarkcus Bowman
|Wednesday, December 18, 2019 7:33 AM- -
|
Height: 5-10 Weight: 191 Hometown: Lakeland, FL (Lakeland HS) Class: 2020
#19 Overall, #2 RB, #1 FL
#23 Overall, #2 RB, #3 FL
#21 Overall, #2 RB, #3 FL
Clemson signed one of the nation’s top running backs in
Demarkcus Bowman.
More on Bowman... Demarkcus Bowman - 5-star RB - Lakeland, Fla. Committed since: 5/3/19. Listed size: 5-10 191. Early enrollee Brings to Clemson: Much of Bowman’s highlights display him speeding down the sidelines without a defender that can keep up. That often comes after Bowman not only speeds past opponents but also shows the strength to break through attempted tackles and stay on his feet to hit another gear to the end zone. Over the last three seasons, Bowman has rushed for 69 touchdowns, averaging 11.4 yards per carry with 26 100-yard games in 35 contests (5,081 yards). Depth chart fit: Playing significant time as a true freshman has not been a fixture of the Clemson offense for running backs, but Bowman shows the talent to follow in the footsteps of expected-departure Travis Etienne as an instant-impact. Etienne touched the ball 131 times for 1,212 yards as a freshman. Even with Etienne likely gone, Bowman will be navigating a crowded RB room after two RB signees last year (Michel Dukes and Chez Mellusi) and at least one more in this one (Kobe Pryor). Welcome to the #ClemsonFamily, Demarkcus Bowman!
