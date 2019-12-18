Clemson signee analysis: 5-star LB Trenton Simpson

Clemson's most recent commitment is 5-star linebacker Trenton Simpson and he signed early on Wednesday. Trenton Simpson - 5-star LB - Charlotte, N.C. Committed since: 12/18/19. Listed size: 6-3 224 Early enrollee Brings to Clemson: Simpson is explosive coming off the edge or on a blitz and creating negative plays in the backfield -- and also performs well dropping into coverage. He started the year unranked nationally on Rivals.com and rocketed up to 5-star status and No. 26 overall (No. 2 OLB) going into the early signing period. He excelled as a ballcarrier as well at Mallard Creek (N.C.), showing off the bounds of athleticism he brings to Clemson. Depth chart fit: Simpson enrolls in January at a position that is projected to lose a pair of starters in Chad Smith and Isaiah Simmons, so opportunity is there to play early. Historically, linebacker hasn’t always been the easiest position to plug-and-play in Brent Venables’ scheme but Simpson is talent who could break that mold. Welcome to the #ClemsonFamily, Trenton Simpson!

#ALLIN #We2Deep20 pic.twitter.com/5YYZOKCYzG — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 18, 2019 I’M OFFICIALLY A CLEMSON TIGER???????? #ALLIN @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/6dZnDIeT0D — Trenton Simpson (@TrentonSimpson_) December 18, 2019

