|
Clemson signee analysis: 5-star LB Trenton Simpson
|Wednesday, December 18, 2019 8:06 AM- -
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Height: 6-3 Weight: 224 Hometown: Charlotte, NC (Mallard Creek HS) Class: 2020
#107 Overall, #11 LB, #4 NC
#26 Overall, #2 LB, #1 NC
#13 Overall, #2 OLB, #1 NC
Clemson's most recent commitment is 5-star linebacker
Trenton Simpson and he signed early on Wednesday.
Trenton Simpson - 5-star LB - Charlotte, N.C. Committed since: 12/18/19. Listed size: 6-3 224 Early enrollee Brings to Clemson: Simpson is explosive coming off the edge or on a blitz and creating negative plays in the backfield -- and also performs well dropping into coverage. He started the year unranked nationally on Rivals.com and rocketed up to 5-star status and No. 26 overall (No. 2 OLB) going into the early signing period. He excelled as a ballcarrier as well at Mallard Creek (N.C.), showing off the bounds of athleticism he brings to Clemson. Depth chart fit: Simpson enrolls in January at a position that is projected to lose a pair of starters in Chad Smith and Isaiah Simmons, so opportunity is there to play early. Historically, linebacker hasn’t always been the easiest position to plug-and-play in Brent Venables’ scheme but Simpson is talent who could break that mold. Welcome to the #ClemsonFamily, Trenton Simpson! I’M OFFICIALLY A CLEMSON TIGER???????? #ALLIN @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/6dZnDIeT0D
#ALLIN #We2Deep20 pic.twitter.com/5YYZOKCYzG
Trenton Simpson - 5-star LB - Charlotte, N.C.
Committed since: 12/18/19.
Listed size: 6-3 224
Early enrollee
Brings to Clemson: Simpson is explosive coming off the edge or on a blitz and creating negative plays in the backfield -- and also performs well dropping into coverage. He started the year unranked nationally on Rivals.com and rocketed up to 5-star status and No. 26 overall (No. 2 OLB) going into the early signing period. He excelled as a ballcarrier as well at Mallard Creek (N.C.), showing off the bounds of athleticism he brings to Clemson.
Depth chart fit: Simpson enrolls in January at a position that is projected to lose a pair of starters in Chad Smith and Isaiah Simmons, so opportunity is there to play early. Historically, linebacker hasn’t always been the easiest position to plug-and-play in Brent Venables’ scheme but Simpson is talent who could break that mold.
Welcome to the #ClemsonFamily, Trenton Simpson!
I’M OFFICIALLY A CLEMSON TIGER???????? #ALLIN @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/6dZnDIeT0D— Trenton Simpson (@TrentonSimpson_) December 18, 2019
- I’m glad Burch stayed in Columbia so mommy -
- 4 of Top 10 Clemson Recruits EVER are in this class -
- 2014 orange bowl Clemson vs OSU on ESPNU -
- After the number 1 recruiting class, we will for sure get punished -
- @DavidHood, could you ask Orgeron and Day if -
- TNET: WATCH: Elite DT emotional after signing for Clemson -
- So burch didn't sign -
- Not meant to be political and I’m sorry to myself for going to fgf but -
- Since Jawja didn’t win the National Championship in Recruiting this year... -
- Anyone else concerned that Dabo signed a 0 star kicker? -
- Jimbo Fisher, Muschamp, Saban -
- I knew Burch was a coot -
- Dear Lord, Thank you for Dabo Swinney we are truly blessed -
- Clemson will have more CFP appearances and Nattys the next 3-4 years -
- It will be interesting to see how Burch is utilized... -
- Click the link below to read more!
- New Clemson WR coach confirmed
- Dabo Swinney announces new Clemson coaching roles
- Update on Braden Galloway status, Clemson drug test results for Playoff
- Clemson WR to return next season
- WATCH: CBSSN makes Fiesta Bowl Playoff semifinal predictions
- WATCH: No postgame handshake after Clemson-SC basketball game
- Two Clemson players among Heisman vote top-10
- JUST RELEASED: All New Clemson Nike Shoe
- Travis Etienne named nation's top running back by PFF
- Former Clemson WR released by Bucs
- Copyright © 1995 - 2019 TigerNet. Disclaimer and Privacy Statement
- About
- Contact Us
- FAQ
- Advertise with Us
- >> UPGRADE! <<