Clemson signee analysis: 5-star LB Trenton Simpson

by - Correspondent - Wednesday, December 18, 2019 8:06 AM
Height: 6-3   Weight: 224   Hometown: Charlotte, NC (Mallard Creek HS)   Class: 2020
#107 Overall, #11 LB, #4 NC
#26 Overall, #2 LB, #1 NC
#13 Overall, #2 OLB, #1 NC
Clemson's most recent commitment is 5-star linebacker Trenton Simpson and he signed early on Wednesday.

Trenton Simpson - 5-star LB - Charlotte, N.C.

Committed since: 12/18/19.

Listed size: 6-3 224

Early enrollee

Brings to Clemson: Simpson is explosive coming off the edge or on a blitz and creating negative plays in the backfield -- and also performs well dropping into coverage. He started the year unranked nationally on Rivals.com and rocketed up to 5-star status and No. 26 overall (No. 2 OLB) going into the early signing period. He excelled as a ballcarrier as well at Mallard Creek (N.C.), showing off the bounds of athleticism he brings to Clemson.

Depth chart fit: Simpson enrolls in January at a position that is projected to lose a pair of starters in Chad Smith and Isaiah Simmons, so opportunity is there to play early. Historically, linebacker hasn’t always been the easiest position to plug-and-play in Brent Venables’ scheme but Simpson is talent who could break that mold.

