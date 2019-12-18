Clemson signee analysis: 5-star DL Bryan Bresee

Clemson signed the nation’s top-rated prospect in Damascus, Maryland defensive lineman Bryan Bresee. Brent Venables says no one likes to compete more than @bryan_bresee ..will compete with himself, the center, teammates, doesn't matter. "He is a person of excellence." — TigerNet.com (@ClemsonTigerNet) December 18, 2019 More on Bresee... Bryan Bresee - 5-star DL - Damascus, Md. Committed since: 4/23/19. Listed size: 6-5 290. Early enrollee Brings to Clemson: Bresee looked like a man among boys at the high school level, whether around his hometown or even national combines such as The Opening -- where he was a standout as both a rising junior and a rising senior. He is a physical and fast force who will give opposing offensive lines trouble from day one. Depth chart fit: Bresee provides instant depth on the interior where he is slated to play right now after moving around the line as a senior. He follows Tyler Davis’ example as a potential major contributor as a true freshman after enrolling early.

Comment Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email