Clemson signee analysis: 5-star DL Bryan Bresee
|Wednesday, December 18, 2019 7:21 AM- -
Height: 6-5 Weight: 290 Hometown: Damascus, MD (Damascus HS) Class: 2020
#4 Overall, #1 DT, #1 MD
Clemson signed the nation’s top-rated prospect in Damascus, Maryland defensive lineman
Bryan Bresee.
Brent Venables says no one likes to compete more than @bryan_bresee ..will compete with himself, the center, teammates, doesn't matter. "He is a person of excellence."— TigerNet.com (@ClemsonTigerNet) December 18, 2019
More on Bresee...
Bryan Bresee - 5-star DL - Damascus, Md.
Committed since: 4/23/19.
Listed size: 6-5 290.
Early enrollee
Brings to Clemson: Bresee looked like a man among boys at the high school level, whether around his hometown or even national combines such as The Opening -- where he was a standout as both a rising junior and a rising senior. He is a physical and fast force who will give opposing offensive lines trouble from day one.
Depth chart fit: Bresee provides instant depth on the interior where he is slated to play right now after moving around the line as a senior. He follows Tyler Davis’ example as a potential major contributor as a true freshman after enrolling early.
