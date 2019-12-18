Clemson signee analysis: 5-star DL Bryan Bresee
by - Correspondent - Wednesday, December 18, 2019 7:21 AM
TigerNet: (5.00)

Height: 6-5   Weight: 290   Hometown: Damascus, MD (Damascus HS)   Class: 2020
#4 Overall, #1 DT, #1 MD
#1 Overall, #1 DT, #1 MD
#1 Overall, #1 DT, #1 MD
Bresee announced a Clemson commitment this spring.
Clemson signed the nation’s top-rated prospect in Damascus, Maryland defensive lineman Bryan Bresee.

Committed since: 4/23/19.

Listed size: 6-5 290.

Early enrollee

Brings to Clemson: Bresee looked like a man among boys at the high school level, whether around his hometown or even national combines such as The Opening -- where he was a standout as both a rising junior and a rising senior. He is a physical and fast force who will give opposing offensive lines trouble from day one.

Depth chart fit: Bresee provides instant depth on the interior where he is slated to play right now after moving around the line as a senior. He follows Tyler Davis’ example as a potential major contributor as a true freshman after enrolling early.

