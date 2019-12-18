Clemson signee analysis: 4-star S RJ Mickens
by - Correspondent - Wednesday, December 18, 2019 8:20 AM
Height: 6-0   Weight: 197   Hometown: Southlake, TX (Southlake Carroll HS)   Class: 2020
#138 Overall, #12 DB, #22 TX
#194 Overall, #15 DB, #30 TX
#98 Overall, #7 S, #15 TX
Clemson signed NFL legacy and four-star Southlake, Texas safety R.J. Mickens.

Committed since: 4/6/19.

Listed size: 6-1 197.

Early enrollee

Brings to Clemson: He played at a high level in Texas high school football and shined as a defensive back and receiver, despite playing through injury in his senior campaign. Mickens should be a ball-hawking DB who can fit where needed in Clemson’s unique defensive scheme. Mickens is the son of longtime NFL defensive back Ray Mickens. He was rated as high as No. 30 nationally by Rivals and the No. 1 safety but heads into signing day as the No. 7 safety and No. 118 overall in the 247Sports Composite.

Depth chart fit: Clemson loses two starters in K’Von Wallace and Tanner Muse -- plus backup Denzel Johnson -- so there will be an immediate need for depth and opportunity to move into a bigger role. Enrolling early will certainly help that cause in competition with a number of younger players.

