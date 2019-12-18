|
Clemson signee analysis: 4-star S RJ Mickens
|Wednesday, December 18, 2019 8:20 AM- -
|
Height: 6-0 Weight: 197 Hometown: Southlake, TX (Southlake Carroll HS) Class: 2020
#138 Overall, #12 DB, #22 TX
#194 Overall, #15 DB, #30 TX
#98 Overall, #7 S, #15 TX
Clemson signed NFL legacy and four-star Southlake, Texas safety R.J. Mickens.
More on Mickens... R.J. Mickens - 4-star S - Southlake, Tx. Committed since: 4/6/19. Listed size: 6-1 197. Early enrollee Brings to Clemson: He played at a high level in Texas high school football and shined as a defensive back and receiver, despite playing through injury in his senior campaign. Mickens should be a ball-hawking DB who can fit where needed in Clemson’s unique defensive scheme. Mickens is the son of longtime NFL defensive back Ray Mickens. He was rated as high as No. 30 nationally by Rivals and the No. 1 safety but heads into signing day as the No. 7 safety and No. 118 overall in the 247Sports Composite. Depth chart fit: Clemson loses two starters in K’Von Wallace and Tanner Muse -- plus backup Denzel Johnson -- so there will be an immediate need for depth and opportunity to move into a bigger role. Enrolling early will certainly help that cause in competition with a number of younger players. Southlake Carroll is sure glad to have Clemson commit RJ Mickens back. Mickens goes up for the grab to put Carroll inside the 10. @SportsDayHS | #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/Jye2rN0NCd @Gosset41 Long pass from Southlake Carroll QB Quinn Ewers to RJ Mickens set up the first points of this Class 6A-Division 1 area championship. pic.twitter.com/ikBLOsSF2t Quinn Ewers to RJ Mickens, ARE YOU SERIOUS?!!????
This connection may prove to be one of the best in 6A Division I going forward??@SLCAthletics 24 | DeSoto 7
9:10 Q3@TheOldCoach | #TXHSFB | @RjMickens10 | @QuinnEwers pic.twitter.com/7MWrK0cv6g
