Clemson signee analysis: 4-star OL Paul Tchio

Clemson signed one of the nation’s top-rated offensive linemen in Paul Tchio. More on Tchio... Paul Tchio - 4-star OL - Alpharetta, Ga. Committed since: 11/25/18. Listed size: 6-5 299. Early enrollee Brings to Clemson: Tchio impressed in offseason combines to earn an invite to the Opening Finals and picked up a U.S. Army All-American Bowl invite as well. He has been all over the board from an evaluation standpoint -- rated as a top-100 prospect by 247Sports and as high as No. 132 overall by Rivals, then dropping to 215 and moving back up to No. 140 recently. Tchio has the build and athletic ability to develop well in Clemson’s system. Depth chart fit: Tchio played inside and outside on the offensive line for Milton as a senior. He is rated as an offensive guard by recruiting sites but could be a candidate for trying his hand at tackle in college with the Tigers lacking depth there.

