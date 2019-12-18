Clemson signee analysis: 4-star OL Mitchell Mayes

Clemson signed one of the nation’s top-rated offensive linemen in Mitchell Mayes. More on Mayes... Mitchell Mayes - 4-star OG - Raleigh, N.C. Committed since: 3/11/19. Listed size: 6-4 306. Early enrollee Brings to Clemson: Another Opening Finals participant from Clemson’s O-line signees, Mayes’ senior video shows a lineman with a mean streak and able to get down field to the second level in blocking well for his size. From an evaluation standpoint, there can’t be a much bigger divide for a Power 5 commit, with ESPN rating him as the No. 2 offensive tackle and No. 14 nationally and 247Sports rating him as the No. 50 offensive guard and No. 965 overall. Depth chart fit: Mayes probably lands inside at the college level after playing tackle in high school. He is in a big Clemson 2020 O-line class and will enroll early to get a head start on where he fits in the mix.

