Wednesday, December 18, 2019
TigerNet: (4.44)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 306   Hometown: Raleigh, NC (Leesville Road HS)   Class: 2020
ESPN:
#14 Overall, #2 OL, #2 NC
Rivals:
#136 Overall, #3 OL, #5 NC
24/7:
#969 Overall, #51 OG, #29 NC
Clemson signee analysis: 4-star OL Mitchell Mayes

Clemson signed one of the nation’s top-rated offensive linemen in Mitchell Mayes.

More on Mayes...

Mitchell Mayes - 4-star OG - Raleigh, N.C.

Committed since: 3/11/19.

Listed size: 6-4 306.

Early enrollee

Brings to Clemson: Another Opening Finals participant from Clemson’s O-line signees, Mayes’ senior video shows a lineman with a mean streak and able to get down field to the second level in blocking well for his size. From an evaluation standpoint, there can’t be a much bigger divide for a Power 5 commit, with ESPN rating him as the No. 2 offensive tackle and No. 14 nationally and 247Sports rating him as the No. 50 offensive guard and No. 965 overall.

Depth chart fit: Mayes probably lands inside at the college level after playing tackle in high school. He is in a big Clemson 2020 O-line class and will enroll early to get a head start on where he fits in the mix.

