Clemson signee analysis: 4-star OL Bryn Tucker

by - Correspondent - Wednesday, December 18, 2019 7:47 AM
Height: 6-5   Weight: 305   Hometown: Knoxville, TN (Knoxville Catholic HS)   Class: 2020
ESPN:
#132 Overall, #4 OL, #5 TN
Rivals:
#207 Overall, #8 OL, #7 TN
24/7:
#1200 Overall, #76 OG, #36 TN
Another in Clemson’s big 2020 O-line class is in with Knoxville’s Bryn Tucker.

Committed since: 3/14/19.

Listed size: 6-5 305.

Early enrollee

Brings to Clemson: Tucker is a big body and knows how to use it to overpower defenders. He is rated as an offensive guard by recruiting sites, as high as No. 4 nationally (ESPN), despite playing offensive tackle in high school.

Depth chart fit: Clemson’s 2020 offensive line is jam-packed with six projected signees and Tucker is one who could conceivably get a try at offensive tackle in his time as a Tiger, depending on how the outlook develops on the O-line. Tucker is one of a couple Clemson offensive line prospects that recruiting sites disagree over, including a drop in Rivals’ rankings from as high as No. 64 to No. 207 into signing day (247Sports ranks him No. 1,199 overall; ESPN ranks him No. 132).

