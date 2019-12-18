|
Clemson signee analysis: 4-star OL Bryn Tucker
|Wednesday, December 18, 2019 7:47 AM- -
|
Height: 6-5 Weight: 305 Hometown: Knoxville, TN (Knoxville Catholic HS) Class: 2020
#132 Overall, #4 OL, #5 TN
#207 Overall, #8 OL, #7 TN
#1200 Overall, #76 OG, #36 TN
Another in Clemson’s big 2020 O-line class is in with Knoxville’s
Bryn Tucker.
More on Tucker... Bryn Tucker - 4-star OL - Knoxville, Tn. Committed since: 3/14/19. Listed size: 6-5 305. Early enrollee Brings to Clemson: Tucker is a big body and knows how to use it to overpower defenders. He is rated as an offensive guard by recruiting sites, as high as No. 4 nationally (ESPN), despite playing offensive tackle in high school. Depth chart fit: Clemson’s 2020 offensive line is jam-packed with six projected signees and Tucker is one who could conceivably get a try at offensive tackle in his time as a Tiger, depending on how the outlook develops on the O-line. Tucker is one of a couple Clemson offensive line prospects that recruiting sites disagree over, including a drop in Rivals’ rankings from as high as No. 64 to No. 207 into signing day (247Sports ranks him No. 1,199 overall; ESPN ranks him No. 132). Welcome to the #ClemsonFamily, Bryn Tucker!
