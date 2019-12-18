Clemson signee analysis: 4-star LB Sergio Allen

Clemson signed 4-star Peach State linebacker Sergio Allen. More on Allen... Sergio Allen - 4-star ILB - Fort Valley, Ga. Committed since: 7/26/18 Listed size: 6-1 217. Early enrollee Brings to Clemson: Allen fits the mold of a Venables linebacker as an aggressive player and disruptive at the line of scrimmage and in the backfield. Allen shows great anticipation to make tackles for negative yards and also make plays in coverage. He posted 14 tackles for loss, three sacks, three passes defended and an interception in 10 regular-season games. Depth chart fit: There will be opportunity to play fairly early with two starters expected to move on in Chad Smith (eligibility expired) and Isaiah Simmons (NFL). Allen played both outside and inside linebacker and even put a hand in the dirt to rush off the edge occasionally. He is in a large early-enrollee class hungry to show what they can do. Welcome to the #ClemsonFamily, Sergio Allen!

#ALLIN #We2Deep20 pic.twitter.com/8Da2Qc1IaJ — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 18, 2019

