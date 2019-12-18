|
Clemson signee analysis: 4-star LB Sergio Allen
|Wednesday, December 18, 2019 7:24 AM- -
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Height: 6-0 Weight: 217 Hometown: Fort Valley, GA (Peach County HS) Class: 2020
#150 Overall, #2 LB, #16 GA
#229 Overall, #15 LB, #27 GA
#191 Overall, #11 ILB, #21 GA
Clemson signed 4-star Peach State linebacker
Sergio Allen.
More on Allen... Sergio Allen - 4-star ILB - Fort Valley, Ga. Committed since: 7/26/18 Listed size: 6-1 217. Early enrollee Brings to Clemson: Allen fits the mold of a Venables linebacker as an aggressive player and disruptive at the line of scrimmage and in the backfield. Allen shows great anticipation to make tackles for negative yards and also make plays in coverage. He posted 14 tackles for loss, three sacks, three passes defended and an interception in 10 regular-season games. Depth chart fit: There will be opportunity to play fairly early with two starters expected to move on in Chad Smith (eligibility expired) and Isaiah Simmons (NFL). Allen played both outside and inside linebacker and even put a hand in the dirt to rush off the edge occasionally. He is in a large early-enrollee class hungry to show what they can do. Welcome to the #ClemsonFamily, Sergio Allen!
#ALLIN #We2Deep20 pic.twitter.com/8Da2Qc1IaJ
More on Allen...
Sergio Allen - 4-star ILB - Fort Valley, Ga.
Committed since: 7/26/18
Listed size: 6-1 217.
Early enrollee
Brings to Clemson: Allen fits the mold of a Venables linebacker as an aggressive player and disruptive at the line of scrimmage and in the backfield. Allen shows great anticipation to make tackles for negative yards and also make plays in coverage. He posted 14 tackles for loss, three sacks, three passes defended and an interception in 10 regular-season games.
Depth chart fit: There will be opportunity to play fairly early with two starters expected to move on in Chad Smith (eligibility expired) and Isaiah Simmons (NFL). Allen played both outside and inside linebacker and even put a hand in the dirt to rush off the edge occasionally. He is in a large early-enrollee class hungry to show what they can do.
Welcome to the #ClemsonFamily, Sergio Allen!
- I’m glad Burch stayed in Columbia so mommy -
- 4 of Top 10 Clemson Recruits EVER are in this class -
- 2014 orange bowl Clemson vs OSU on ESPNU -
- After the number 1 recruiting class, we will for sure get punished -
- @DavidHood, could you ask Orgeron and Day if -
- TNET: WATCH: Elite DT emotional after signing for Clemson -
- So burch didn't sign -
- Not meant to be political and I’m sorry to myself for going to fgf but -
- Since Jawja didn’t win the National Championship in Recruiting this year... -
- Anyone else concerned that Dabo signed a 0 star kicker? -
- Jimbo Fisher, Muschamp, Saban -
- I knew Burch was a coot -
- Dear Lord, Thank you for Dabo Swinney we are truly blessed -
- Clemson will have more CFP appearances and Nattys the next 3-4 years -
- It will be interesting to see how Burch is utilized... -
- Click the link below to read more!
- New Clemson WR coach confirmed
- Dabo Swinney announces new Clemson coaching roles
- Update on Braden Galloway status, Clemson drug test results for Playoff
- Clemson WR to return next season
- WATCH: CBSSN makes Fiesta Bowl Playoff semifinal predictions
- WATCH: No postgame handshake after Clemson-SC basketball game
- Two Clemson players among Heisman vote top-10
- JUST RELEASED: All New Clemson Nike Shoe
- Travis Etienne named nation's top running back by PFF
- Former Clemson WR released by Bucs
- Copyright © 1995 - 2019 TigerNet. Disclaimer and Privacy Statement
- About
- Contact Us
- FAQ
- Advertise with Us
- >> UPGRADE! <<