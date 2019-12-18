Clemson signee analysis: 4-star LB Sergio Allen
by - Correspondent - Wednesday, December 18, 2019 7:24 AM
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2020 Top Targets
Sergio Allen Photo
Sergio Allen - Linebacker Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.38)

Height: 6-0   Weight: 217   Hometown: Fort Valley, GA (Peach County HS)   Class: 2020
ESPN:
#150 Overall, #2 LB, #16 GA
Rivals:
#229 Overall, #15 LB, #27 GA
24/7:
#191 Overall, #11 ILB, #21 GA
Clemson signee analysis: 4-star LB Sergio Allen

Clemson signed 4-star Peach State linebacker Sergio Allen.

More on Allen...

Sergio Allen - 4-star ILB - Fort Valley, Ga.

Committed since: 7/26/18

Listed size: 6-1 217.

Early enrollee

Brings to Clemson: Allen fits the mold of a Venables linebacker as an aggressive player and disruptive at the line of scrimmage and in the backfield. Allen shows great anticipation to make tackles for negative yards and also make plays in coverage. He posted 14 tackles for loss, three sacks, three passes defended and an interception in 10 regular-season games.

Depth chart fit: There will be opportunity to play fairly early with two starters expected to move on in Chad Smith (eligibility expired) and Isaiah Simmons (NFL). Allen played both outside and inside linebacker and even put a hand in the dirt to rush off the edge occasionally. He is in a large early-enrollee class hungry to show what they can do.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson DL coach named new recruiting coordinator
Clemson DL coach named new recruiting coordinator
Clemson signee analysis: WR Ajou Ajou
Clemson signee analysis: WR Ajou Ajou
2020 Recruit Quick Search - 130 Recruits (113 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best of the Week