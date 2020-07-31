Clemson officially adds 4-star center to star-studded class

Lynn Kidd Center TigerNet: (4.00) (4.00)

Height: 6-10 Weight: 220 Hometown: Bradenton, FL (IMG Academy HS) Class: 2020 ESPN:

#77 Overall, #13 C, #6 FL #77 Overall, #13 C, #6 FL Rivals:

#112 Overall, #17 C #112 Overall, #17 C 24/7:

#81 Overall, #15 C, #12 FL #81 Overall, #15 C, #12 FL 6-10220Bradenton, FL (IMG Academy HS)2020

CLEMSON, S.C. — Head Coach Brad Brownell and his staff announced the addition of Lynn Kidd (Gainesville, Fla./IMG Academy) on Friday. Kidd signed a national letter of intent to play for the Tigers and is reclassifying from 2021 to 2020.

The Tigers’ 2020 recruiting class now sits 20th in the country and fourth in the ACC with the addition of Kidd, according to 247Sports. Kidd combined with PJ Hall (Spartanburg, S.C./Dorman) and Olivier-Maxence Prosper (Montreal, Canada/NBA Academy) gives the Tigers three of the program’s Top 10 all-time rated prospects, according to 247Sports.

“The talent in our program continues to rise and another example of that is our addition of Lynn Kidd,” said Brownell. “He is an outstanding front court player with great size and athleticism. Lynn adds to our depth in the front court and will help us defensively with his shot blocking and rebounding. Offensively, he is a very good finisher around the rim and has shown the ability to step out and make high-post jump shots. Our staff looks forward to working with him this season.”

Kidd is a 6-10, 230-pound center who is rated as a four-star prospect on 247Sports Composite 2020 rankings. Kidd is currently still listed on ESPN’s Top 100 prospect list for the 2021 class (No. 77).

He recently competed at the Power 24 in Georgia, playing for the Showtime Ballers. In four games, Kidd averaged 13.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game. He quickly rose to become one of the hottest prospects in the country.

Kidd chose Clemson over Miami, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Auburn and Florida.