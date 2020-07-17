Clemson offers rising Sunshine State lineman prospect

TigerNet Staff by

Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy Defensive Line

Height: 6-4 Weight: 275 Hometown: Lakeland, FL (Lakeland HS) Class: 2022 ESPN: NR 24/7:

# 35 Overall, # 3 DT, # 6 FL # 35 Overall, # 3 DT, # 6 FL 6-4275Lakeland, FL (Lakeland HS)2022

Four-star defensive line prospect Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy announced a Clemson offer on Friday.

"Blessed to receive an offer from...Clemson," Dindy said on Twitter.

Brownlow-Dindy, who has been a camp standout this summer, tallied 11.5 sacks and 46 total stops, earning all-county honorable mention honors as a sophomore.

He is approaching 20 total offers already, including Oklahoma, Florida State, Florida, Miami and Virginia Tech.

Lakeland High 2022 DL @DindyGabriel punched his ticket to Under Armour #Future50 today at Elite Underclassmen Camp Jacksonville... off the charts athletic testing, great effort and even better character. @TheUCReport @DemetricDWarren @LHSDreadnaughts pic.twitter.com/FL5ZMEpt5t — Gerry Hamilton (@HamiltonESPN) June 20, 2020

What a 6’3.5”, 283 defensive lineman looks like at 34 inch in the air. ????????????



Gabriel Dindy



Built By @LHSDreadnaughts #RecruitPolkFL pic.twitter.com/PQ1XRrmGCo — Hasani Harper (@H2_Recruiting) June 20, 2020

Blessed to receive an offer from the university of Clemson. https://t.co/CJb251ZcQ2 — Gabriel Dindy (@DindyGabriel) July 17, 2020