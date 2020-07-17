Clemson offers rising Sunshine State lineman prospect
Friday, July 17, 2020
Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy - Defensive Line
Height: 6-4   Weight: 275   Hometown: Lakeland, FL (Lakeland HS)   Class: 2022
# 35 Overall, # 3 DT, # 6 FL

Four-star defensive line prospect Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy announced a Clemson offer on Friday.

"Blessed to receive an offer from...Clemson," Dindy said on Twitter.

Brownlow-Dindy, who has been a camp standout this summer, tallied 11.5 sacks and 46 total stops, earning all-county honorable mention honors as a sophomore.

He is approaching 20 total offers already, including Oklahoma, Florida State, Florida, Miami and Virginia Tech.

Clemson's Trevor Lawrence, Marissa Mowry announce engagement
Clemson's Trevor Lawrence, Marissa Mowry announce engagement
Paul Finebaum slams NCAA president: "He should be fired"
