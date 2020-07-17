|
Clemson offers rising Sunshine State lineman prospect
|Friday, July 17, 2020 5:55 PM-
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Height: 6-4 Weight: 275 Hometown: Lakeland, FL (Lakeland HS) Class: 2022
# 35 Overall, # 3 DT, # 6 FL
Four-star defensive line prospect Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy announced a Clemson offer on Friday.
"Blessed to receive an offer from...Clemson," Dindy said on Twitter.
Brownlow-Dindy, who has been a camp standout this summer, tallied 11.5 sacks and 46 total stops, earning all-county honorable mention honors as a sophomore.
He is approaching 20 total offers already, including Oklahoma, Florida State, Florida, Miami and Virginia Tech.
Lakeland High 2022 DL @DindyGabriel punched his ticket to Under Armour #Future50 today at Elite Underclassmen Camp Jacksonville... off the charts athletic testing, great effort and even better character. @TheUCReport @DemetricDWarren @LHSDreadnaughts pic.twitter.com/FL5ZMEpt5t— Gerry Hamilton (@HamiltonESPN) June 20, 2020
What a 6’3.5”, 283 defensive lineman looks like at 34 inch in the air. ????????????— Hasani Harper (@H2_Recruiting) June 20, 2020
Gabriel Dindy
Built By @LHSDreadnaughts #RecruitPolkFL pic.twitter.com/PQ1XRrmGCo
Blessed to receive an offer from the university of Clemson. https://t.co/CJb251ZcQ2— Gabriel Dindy (@DindyGabriel) July 17, 2020