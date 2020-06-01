|
Clemson offers nation's No. 1 DT
|Monday, June 1, 2020 2:54 PM-
|
Height: 6-5 Weight: 290 Hometown: Bradenton, FL (IMG Academy HS) Class: 2022
# 6 Overall, # 1 DT, # 2 FL
The nation's top-rated DT announced a Clemson offer on Monday.
Recent IMG Academy enrollee Walter Nolen is the No. 1 DT on 247Sports and a 5-star prospect per Rivals.com. "Excited to say that I have received an offer from Clemson University," Nolen said on Twitter.
He posted 92 stops, 26 for loss, with a pair of sacks last season at Olive Branch (Ms.)
DT Walter Nolen is wasting no time establishing himself as a premier prospect in ‘22 class-Explosive, disruptive presence. The #Future50 Invite had a good day w/ some impressive reps. @TheUCReport @WalterNolen4 @HamiltonESPN @DemetricDWarren @TomLuginbill @athletafied pic.twitter.com/c3qipS9zY5— Craig Haubert (@CraigHaubert) March 2, 2020
Excited to say that I have received an offer from Clemson university @KoachingEmUp @CoachBA1010 @MSUBills63 @YONO96933567 @CoachToddBates @ClemsonUniv @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/cp2aifWmlJ— Walter Nolen9??9?????? (@WalterNolen4) June 1, 2020
