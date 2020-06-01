BREAKING

Clemson offers nation's No. 1 DT
by - Monday, June 1, 2020 2:54 PM
Walter Nolen - Defensive Tackle Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.85)

Height: 6-5   Weight: 290   Hometown: Bradenton, FL (IMG Academy HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
24/7:
# 6 Overall, # 1 DT, # 2 FL

The nation's top-rated DT announced a Clemson offer on Monday.

Recent IMG Academy enrollee Walter Nolen is the No. 1 DT on 247Sports and a 5-star prospect per Rivals.com.

"Excited to say that I have received an offer from Clemson University," Nolen said on Twitter.

He posted 92 stops, 26 for loss, with a pair of sacks last season at Olive Branch (Ms.)

