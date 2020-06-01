Clemson offers nation's No. 1 DT

The nation's top-rated DT announced a Clemson offer on Monday. Recent IMG Academy enrollee Walter Nolen is the No. 1 DT on 247Sports and a 5-star prospect per Rivals.com. "Excited to say that I have received an offer from Clemson University," Nolen said on Twitter.

He posted 92 stops, 26 for loss, with a pair of sacks last season at Olive Branch (Ms.)

