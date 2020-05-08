Clemson offers Peach State QB, Georgia baseball commit

Clemson extended its latest QB offer to a player committed elsewhere, for baseball. Georgia baseball commit Bubba Chandler took to social media to confirm the offer Thursday from the Tigers. Clemson first reached out to him last week and QBs coach Brandon Streeter and Chandler had a FaceTime meeting as a follow up this week. “He talked about program with my family,” Chandler told TigerNet. “We talked for an hour. We talked about how fast the process is going to be with a scholarship. We talked about my major, about me playing baseball and how Dabo (Swinney) loves two-sport athletes in high school, and especially college. We also talked about me getting on campus and how important family is there.” Chandler accounted for 30 touchdowns last season.

Chandler is a righthanded pitcher and shortstop and has been committed to the Georgia baseball team since last summer. Elon, Gardner-Webb, Western Kentucky, Mercer, Troy and Charlotte were his football offers to date before Clemson and he already said a Tigers offer would have him thinking.

“Well, no doubt it would change everything,” Chandler said earlier this week. “If the offer comes through, no doubt I will consider it.”