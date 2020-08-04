Clemson offers 5-star defender
by - Tuesday, August 4, 2020 10:30 PM
Enai White - Defensive End Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.77)

Height: 6-5   Weight: 225   Hometown: Philadelphia, PA (Imhotep Institute HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN:
#33 Overall, #6 DE, #1 PA
Rivals:
24/7:
# 5 Overall, # 1 WDE, # 1 PA

Five-star (247Sports Composite) defender Enai White (Philadelphia, Pa.) announced a Clemson offer late Tuesday.

White is rated as the No. 1 weakside defensive end by 247Sports and a four-star outside linebacker for Rivals.

"Blessed to receive a offer from...Clemson," White posted on Twitter.

White was credited with three sacks and 29 total stops in nine games by Maxpreps as a sophomore.

He has already reported over 40 offers.

Tags: Enai White
