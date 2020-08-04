|
Clemson offers 5-star defender
|Tuesday, August 4, 2020 10:30 PM-
|
Enai White - Defensive End
Height: 6-5 Weight: 225 Hometown: Philadelphia, PA (Imhotep Institute HS) Class: 2022
TigerNet: (4.77)
ESPN:
#33 Overall, #6 DE, #1 PA
Rivals:
24/7:
# 5 Overall, # 1 WDE, # 1 PA
Five-star (247Sports Composite) defender Enai White (Philadelphia, Pa.) announced a Clemson offer late Tuesday.
White is rated as the No. 1 weakside defensive end by 247Sports and a four-star outside linebacker for Rivals.
"Blessed to receive a offer from...Clemson," White posted on Twitter.
White was credited with three sacks and 29 total stops in nine games by Maxpreps as a sophomore.
He has already reported over 40 offers.
Blessed to receive a offer from the University of Clemson @coachski_ #clemsonfamily #wakemup #allin #Tigers ???? pic.twitter.com/u3AFi6oyj9— Enai White (@younggbenji0) August 5, 2020
