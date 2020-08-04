Clemson offers 5-star defender

Enai White Defensive End

Height: 6-5 Weight: 225 Hometown: Philadelphia, PA (Imhotep Institute HS) Class: 2022

#33 Overall, #6 DE, #1 PA

24/7:

# 5 Overall, # 1 WDE, # 1 PA

Five-star (247Sports Composite) defender Enai White (Philadelphia, Pa.) announced a Clemson offer late Tuesday.

White is rated as the No. 1 weakside defensive end by 247Sports and a four-star outside linebacker for Rivals.

"Blessed to receive a offer from...Clemson," White posted on Twitter.

White was credited with three sacks and 29 total stops in nine games by Maxpreps as a sophomore.

He has already reported over 40 offers.