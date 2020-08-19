Clemson offers 4-star lineman, No. 1 player in Indiana
by - Wednesday, August 19, 2020 3:15 PM
Caden Curry - Defensive Line Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.40)

Height: 6-5   Weight: 250   Hometown: Greenwood, IN (Center Grove HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN:
#160 Overall, #4 DT, #2 IN
Rivals:
#35 Overall, #4 DE, #1 IN
24/7:
# 108 Overall, # 8 DT, # 1 IN

The top-rated player in Indiana and 2022 4-star defensive lineman Caden Curry (Greenwood, Ind.) announced a Clemson offer on Wednesday.

"Honored to receive an offer from Clemson University," Curry posted on Twitter. "Thanks to @CoachToddBates, plus the rest of the staff!"

Curry was credited with 69 solo stops and 100 total tackles with 10.5 sacks and 26.5 tackles for loss as a sophomore.

Curry is approaching 20 offers already, including Ohio State and Alabama.

