Clemson offers 4-star lineman, No. 1 player in Indiana
|Wednesday, August 19, 2020 3:15 PM-
Caden Curry - Defensive Line
Height: 6-5 Weight: 250 Hometown: Greenwood, IN (Center Grove HS) Class: 2022
TigerNet: (4.40)
ESPN:
#160 Overall, #4 DT, #2 IN
Rivals:
#35 Overall, #4 DE, #1 IN
24/7:
# 108 Overall, # 8 DT, # 1 IN
The top-rated player in Indiana and 2022 4-star defensive lineman Caden Curry (Greenwood, Ind.) announced a Clemson offer on Wednesday.
"Honored to receive an offer from Clemson University," Curry posted on Twitter. "Thanks to @CoachToddBates, plus the rest of the staff!"
Curry was credited with 69 solo stops and 100 total tackles with 10.5 sacks and 26.5 tackles for loss as a sophomore.
Curry is approaching 20 offers already, including Ohio State and Alabama.
Honored to receive an offer from Clemson University. Thanks to @CoachToddBates, plus the rest of the staff! @ClemsonFB #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/LgWLYRzZmR— caden curry (@CadenCurry14) August 19, 2020
