Clemson offers 4-star lineman, No. 1 player in Indiana

The top-rated player in Indiana and 2022 4-star defensive lineman Caden Curry (Greenwood, Ind.) announced a Clemson offer on Wednesday.

"Honored to receive an offer from Clemson University," Curry posted on Twitter. "Thanks to @CoachToddBates, plus the rest of the staff!"

Curry was credited with 69 solo stops and 100 total tackles with 10.5 sacks and 26.5 tackles for loss as a sophomore.

Curry is approaching 20 offers already, including Ohio State and Alabama.

